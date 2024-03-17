One Piece Chapter 1111: Release Date and Time, Where to Read, and More

One Piece Chapter 1111 is set to release on Monday, March 25, 2024 at 12AM JST according to the official MANGA Plus website. With the series confirmed to be going on break following an incredible cliffhanger in the previous release, fans are desperate for any and all spoilers on the upcoming issue which they can find.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for One Piece Chapter 1111 at the time of this article’s writing. While there are some alleged spoilers floating around, these have not been confirmed en masse by the leaker community for the series, making them dubious at best.

Thankfully, fans at least have verified official release information for the upcoming issue as of this article’s writing, if nothing else. Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for One Piece Chapter 1111, as well as speculates on what to expect from the chapter.

One Piece Chapter 1111 release date and time

The Gorosei are set to begin the fight in One Piece chapter 1111 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece Chapter 1111 is set to release at 12AM JST on Monday, March 25, 2024. For a vast majority of international fans, this translates to a Sunday morning local release window. A minority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available Monday night. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

One Piece Chapter 1111 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Timezone Local release time Pacific Daylight Time 8AM, Sunday, March 24, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 11AM, Sunday, March 24, 2024 Greenwich Mean Time 3PM, Sunday, March 24, 2024 Central European Time 4PM, Sunday, March 24, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Sunday, March 24, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Sunday, March 24, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Monday, March 25, 2024 Australia Central Time 1:30AM, Monday, March 25, 2024

One Piece Chapter 1111 where to read

Luffy is set to fight the Gorosei alongside Dorry and Brogy in One Piece chapter 1111 (Image via Toei Animation)

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service which grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

One Piece Chapter 1110 recap

One Piece Chapter 1110 began with the other Gorosei making landfall on Egghead Island while those already on the island reacted. The Gorosei’s Room of Authority in Mariejois was also shown to be empty with a giant magic circle on the floor. Focus then returned to Luffy and the Gorosei, where it was revealed that Dr. Vegapunk’s message would begin in 7 minutes. The other Gorosei then had their yokai forms introduced, but their Devil Fruits not named.

These yokai forms were the Itsumade for Mars, the Hoki for Warcury, the Bakotsu for Nusjuro, and the Sand Wyrm for Ju Peter. Fans also got a full look at each of the Gorosei’s yokai forms without any silhouetting here. The issue then saw Nusjuro begin racing around Egghead, slashing at and freezing the Pacifista as he did so. Mars in his Itsumade form then flew up to the Labo-Phase and tried entering, but was seemingly deterred by the Frontier Dome defenses.

The issue then saw Sanji communicating with Nami and Jinbe, with the former revealing that they were ready to escape whenever. The latter confirmed Zoro was still fighting Rob Lucci, but Sanji’s subsequent remarks inspired him to defeat Lucci in one attack. Focus then returned to Luffy, who was swallowed up by Ju Peter in his Sand Wyrm form. The chapter ended with Dorry and Brogy cutting off the Sand Wyrm’s head and freeing Luffy, joining him in the fight.

One Piece Chapter 1111 what to expect (speculative)

With Dorry and Brogy now by Luffy’s side, One Piece Chapter 1111 should formally begin Luffy’s fight against the three members of the Gorosei left standing in front of him. As additional Gorosei members return to this battlefield, it’s expected that Luffy will receive additional allies as well, especially with Zoro having defeated Lucci.

One Piece Chapter 1111 should also see the countdown for Dr. Vegapunk’s message advanced fairly rapidly, with it having been at the seven-minute mark at the start of chapter 1110. While it’s unlikely that the message begins playing in the coming installment, the countdown to this starting point should all but end in the next release.

