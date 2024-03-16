One Piece fans go crazy as chapter 1110 includes series' first full double spread in a decade

One of the most beloved aspects of creator, author, and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s artwork in his original One Piece manga series is the use of paneling and spread pages within. A spread page is used to refer to a panel which takes up an entire page on its own, with a double spread referring to a panel which takes up two full pages in a chapter.

Oda’s spreads in recent years of One Piece have often left slight room for other panels on the page or pages the double spread occupies. In other words, rather than doing a full spread or double spread, Oda tends to prefer to panel in such a way that a spread takes up a vast majority of a page, but leaves room for other panels on the outskirts.

However, One Piece fans found themselves in for a surprise with the release of chapter 1110’s leaked raw scans, which unveiled a full double spread from the artist for the first time in nearly a decade. Fans are understandably excited at this momentous event, both for what Oda used this full double spread on and what it could signify regarding the resolution of the ongoing Egghead arc.

One Piece fans convinced chapter 1110’s Gorosei full double spread sets up Straw Hat Grand Fleet’s arrival

The spread’s significance, explained

While One Piece fans are celebrating the use of a full double spread for the first time in nearly a decade in and of itself, there’s additional context which is further inflating fans’ excitement. The double spread used in chapter 1110 is done so to reveal the full yokai forms of all five members of the Gorosei, marking the first time all five appear on screen simultaneously as well.

This is incredibly momentous in and of itself, and marks the true endgame of the series as many fans point out. Given the Gorosei’s status and apparent power in the series, it’s clear that they are intended to be end-of-series villains. By having them appear here, it further drives home that Oda’s series truly is in its homestretch after more than 26 years of serialization.

However, fans are more concerned with the odd connection between the previous full double spread and the latest one. Prior to the one seen in chapter 1110, One Piece’s last double spread came at the end of the Dressrosa arc, and saw the commanders of the Straw Hat Grand Fleet pledging themselves to Luffy.

While this could simply be a coincidence, many fans are now theorizing that Oda could be setting up the arrival of the Straw Hat Grand Fleet to Egghead Island. Likewise, it’s presumed that the group would fight against the Gorosei with Luffy, fully linking the two double spreads to one another in this hypothetical scenario.

Fan reaction

Beyond those fans concerned with this hairbrained theory, One Piece fans are simply praising the quality of Oda’s artwork throughout the Egghead arc, especially in recent months. Unsurprisingly, some are even referencing the visual surgery Oda had in Summer 2023, sharing their thanks that he took the time to do so given his recent work.

Other fans are expressing their shock that Oda went nearly a full decade without drawing a full double spread, especially considering the Wano arc preceded the Egghead arc. In any case, it’s clear that a vast majority of the series’ fanbase are grateful for Oda’s artwork and his implementation of a full double spread for such a memorable moment in the series.

