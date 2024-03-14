One Piece chapter 1110 raw scans: Gorosei's yokai forms revealed as Dorry and Brogy recreate their iconic scene

One Piece chapter 1110 raw scans finally bring an end to the long wait for a look at the Gorosei’s transformed yokai forms, which fans had been discussing all last break week. While the raw scan spoilers currently available aren’t Shueisha-certified, the series’ spoiler process has historically proven to be very accurate compared to the official release.

Likewise, fans are eagerly discussing all aspects of the One Piece chapter 1110 raw scans, albeit honing in specifically on the Gorosei’s newly debuted forms for the most part. Nonetheless, readers are also sharing their thoughts on the move made by Dorry and Brogy at the issue’s end, which recreates their iconic scene from the finale of the Little Garden arc.

One Piece chapter 1110 raw scans see Yamato finally begin his journey following Kozuki Oden’s footsteps

The alleged One Piece chapter 1110 raw scans open up with a cover page, which continues the current story’s focus on Wano. Fans see Yamato speaking with Kozuki Momonosuke, the country’s current Shogun, about something which he’s excited for. This is most likely Yamato sharing with Momonosuke that he’ll start his journey across Wano as Oden once did soon.

Beginning its story content, the first pages see various Marines, Giants, and others on Egghead Island and in the surrounding waters react to the black lightning on the island. Back at Mariejois, the Gorosei’s room is shown to be completely empty, with a massive magic circle sitting in front of their typical seating area.

The One Piece chapter 1110 raw scans then see the Gorosei summoned to Egghead already in their transformed states. However, these are initially silhouetted as they were during the Sabo flashback from earlier in the arc. Sanji, Luffy, and others are seen reacting to their arrival before the silhouettes on the Gorosei’s forms are lifted, with each form being formally introduced and given a yokai name (not a Devil Fruit name).

A double-page spread then introduces the group altogether as the Gorosei, offering a full view at the bodies of their current transformed states. Ethanbaron V. Nusjuro, whose yokai is a skeletal horse, then begins running around Egghead Island and eliminating the Pacifista as he does so. He takes a presumably Hybrid form for this, which sees him transform into a centaur-like creature with his own upper body attached, his sword included.

The One Piece chapter 1110 raw scans then cut back to Roronoa Zoro versus Rob Lucci, with Jinbe arriving as one of Zoro’s swords spins in the air after being deflected. Jinbe tells Sanji the situation, prompting him to say something which clearly upsets Zoro. The Straw Hat Swordsman then dodges Lucci’s next attack, jumps up in the air to grab his sword, and defeats Lucci in one single move.

Meanwhile, Nusjuro is still dealing with the PAcifista, while Sanji marvels at the bird-like yokai that Saint Marcus Mars has turned into. Several other Marines are also shown marveling at the bird as it flies high in the sky, above even the Labo-Phase. It then tries to enter the Labo-Phase, but is seemingly stopped by the Frontier Defense System. Meanwhile, the other three Gorosei stand in front of Luffy, who says something to them.

However, the One Piece chapter 1110 raw scans then cut to the Labo-Phase, where Brook and Lilith have reunited with Usopp’s group. It’s revealed they stopped the Thousand Sunny from falling off the edge of the clouds with the help of Usopp’s pop greens. Focus then returns to Luffy, who is about to be swallowed by Saint Shepherd Ju Peter’s worm-like yokai form.

While it seems as though Luffy will dodge initially, he is swallowed up. Thankfully, Dorry and Brogy arrive just in time, using a move which recreates the iconic ending scene of the Little Garden arc to chop off Ju Peter’s head and free Luffy. The issue ends with the trio reuniting and greeting each other, with full summary spoilers claiming that there’s no break next week for the series.

