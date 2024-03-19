One Piece chapter 1111 spoilers: Ancient robot awakens as Lucci shown still standing

One Piece chapter 1111 spoilers were expected to be about Luffy’s fight against the Gorosei for the most part, hopefully prioritizing the progression of this battle above all else. However, while the last spoilers for the upcoming issue in author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s manga series do show Luffy’s fight, it’s not quite as in focus as many expected.

Instead, the One Piece chapter 1111 spoilers suggest that time is relatively evenly split between a focus on Luffy’s fight and other happenings on Egghead Island. This includes the Straw Hat crew preparing to make their escape, an update on Admiral Kizaru, and an unfortunate bit of news regarding the so-thought recently concluded Roronoa Zoro versus Rob Lucci fight.

One Piece chapter 1111 spoilers see ancient robot apologize to Joy Boy for some reason

The alleged One Piece chapter 1111 spoilers begin immediately with story content, seemingly skipping over the chapter’s title based on currently available information. Typically speaking, this is usually indicative that the issue’s title references something that wasn’t part of these initial spoilers and will likely be fully revealed in the full summary.

In any case, the spoilers claim the issue starts with one of the Gorosei members trying to force his way into the Labo-Phase. This is most likely Saint Marcus Mars in his Itsumade form, who was seen trying to fly through the Frontier Dome defense system in the previous release.

Given this and the phrasing of his activities in the latest spoilers, he has seemingly been unsuccessful in this endeavor so far.

One Piece chapter 1111 spoilers then give focus to the Rob Lucci and Roronoa Zoro fight, where it seems Lucci is still standing despite the fight ending. This could be setting up a round two fight for Lucci against Jinbe, while Zoro goes to help Luffy and/or cover the escape of the other Straw Hat Pirates.

The issue then returns to the fight between Luffy and the Gorosei, where Dorry and Brogy ask Luffy about Nika. However, he still has no idea what they’re talking about here. Saint Topman Warcury in his Fengxi form then launches a gigantic wave of Haki at Luffy, which apparently confuses him “in a very funny way.”

One Piece chapter 1111 spoilers then see Dorry and Brogy get involved in the fight, seemingly blocking the Gorosei’s various attacks while Luffy recovers from his apparent confusion. Luffy is then said to create a baseball bat and hit a “home run” with the Gorosei. It’s unclear how many members of the Gorosei and who he hits exactly based on currently available information.

In any case, the issue then sees the “Straw Hat gang” run towards the Giant Pirate Warrior’s ship to escape. It’s unclear exactly who is included here, but it’s likely Nami, Usopp, Tony Tony Chopper, Nico Robin, and Vegapunk Edison considering they’re the biggest group of Straw Hats currently together.

One Piece chapter 1111 spoilers then see Marines trying to comfort the still-down Admiral Kizaru, who instead tells them to just let him rest. The end of the chapter then sees the ancient robot wake up completely, with his first words being “I’m sorry, Joy Boy.” The issue’s end also confirms a three-week break for the series, meaning it will next officially return on Monday, April 22, 2024.

