One Piece: What Dr. Vegapunk's message to the world could be, explored

One Piece chapter 1109 was released on March 3, 2024, and the world was seen getting ready to receive the message from the most genius man on the Grand Line. He requested people to prepare screens to show the world something about the 'truth of the world.'

Fans have been over the edge regarding the 'truth of the world' message from Vegapunk as the final saga vibes are at their peak. Will he reveal the secrets of the void century and the ancient kingdom? Or will he expose the transformations of the Five Elders in front of the world to prove that demons are ruling the world?

The only catch about Vegapunk's message was that it would be a video message, not an audio one. This eliminates most theories regarding this 'truth of the world' message.

At the climax of One Piece chapter 1108, Sanji and Luffy decide to save Vegapunk although he shows resistance. As Sanji was about to leave with Vegapunk, Kizaru intervened and stabbed Vegapunk in the torso.

Luffy immediately took over the situation which helped Sanji leave with Vegapunk. During their escape toward the Labophase, Vegapunk kept smiling. After this, a live stream started which comprised Vegapunk calling out to the world to tell them about the 'truth of the world.'

In One Piece chapter 1109, according to Saturn, Vegapunk was killed by Kizaru's attack, and the live stream that was being shown to the world was a recorded video. The stream would start in 10 minutes and Vegapunk requested the world to install screens as he was about to show a visual regarding the 'truth of the world.'

As the chapter reached its climax, Saturn summoned the other Gorosei on Egghead Island as the next chapter of One Piece could be revolutionary. So, what is the truth of the world?

The most popular theory that exists regarding this is that Vegapunk is luring all Five Elders on Egghead Island in the 10 minutes he gave to start the stream. As soon as they all arrive, Vegapunk will stream the live situation on the island showing that demons are ruling the world (considering every other Gorrosei has demonic powers like Saturn).

This could also favor Monkey D. Luffy who is currently fighting in his Sun God Nika form. If the world witnessed a God fighting demons, that could turn their belief towards not staying under the World Government anymore.

Another theory that could be considered is that the message will reveal the secrets of the void century. As the stream would be a video message, Vegapunk could show the visual proof of some records of the Void Century he had hidden from the World Government.

This could be why Gorosei asked Saturn to make an emergency summoning. Vegapunk's message could turn out to be a danger for most of them and maintain the balance of the Grand Line.

Another theory predicts that Vegapunk lured the Five Elders onto Egghead Island and the real location where the stream is transmitted from is Elbaf Island where Saul is staying.

As soon as the 10 minutes are over, the view of the stream would shift towards Saul who could reveal about the Ohara Incident and how the World Government is hiding so many things from them.

Lastly, there could be a chance that Vegapunk knows the true identity of Imu, the true ruler of the World Government. He could Imu's true identity to the world, showing them that the mysterious who reigns over them could be a devil in reality.

One Piece chapter 1110 is set to release on March 18, 2024, after a week's break. This is a classic Eiichiro Oda move as he wants fans to anticipate the upcoming events and theorize about the current situation as much as possible.

