One Piece: The Gorosei are demons controlled by Imu (& this theory proves it)

One Piece has a lot of plot points and mysteries, which is why the fandom always comes up with a lot of different theories to explain multiple questions in the series. One of the biggest mysteries in the series is that of the Gorosei and Imu, the leaders of the World Government, and who they truly are. This is something that could truly explain a lot of things in the story.

Now that the rest of the Gorosei is set to aid Saturn in Egghead in the One Piece manga, a lot of people wonder about the origin of these characters and what they truly are. Saturn has proven to be a very peculiar character in terms of his abilities and physical traits, and this theory seems to suggest that they could be demonic creatures with Imu as the one controlling them.

This One Piece theory explains how the Gorosei could be demonic creatures controlled by Imu

This theory goes back to real-life grimoires such as the Keys of Solomon and associates some of them with members of the Gorosei as demonic entities.

In this theory, Saturn is compared with the demon Astaroth since they have similar sigils in their respective sources and the demonic entity's counter is presumed to be St. Bartholomew. This fits in the series with Bartholomew Kuma, a major character in the Egghead arc and someone who is connected to this member of the Gorosei.

The theory explains how each member of the Gorosei could be an amalgamation of several demonic entities stored throughout the many centuries in the series. That could pave the way for what actually happened in the Void Century. After all, author Eiichiro Oda has been known for taking inspiration from a lot of different sources.

It suggests that if Nika is a symbol of liberation and freedom, then the Gorosei are people's nightmares, demonic entities, and fears come to life in physical form. Therefore, Imu could have powers that allow him or her to shape them into beings who can rule the World Government. They could also establish the order this organization always wanted for reasons that haven't been revealed thus far.

The role of Imu and the Gorosei as of right now

The Gorosei are currently in a difficult place in the One Piece series from a storytelling perspective. The upcoming chapters in the manga could improve that situation or make it worse. Since the Nika twist in Wano, the World Government has looked more and more incompetent and Saturn's performance in Egghead has been disappointing for the fandom.

The series always struggled with the lack of casualties in the story, which has led to a lot of people believing that there is no danger at the moment. In that regard, the Gorosei and Imu seem to be strong candidates for the final villains in the story. However, the series needs to elevate its characters and make them feel like major threats, which is probably going to be defined in the coming chapters.

Final thoughts

There is a new theory in One Piece that suggests that the members of the Gorosei could be demonic entities inspired by real-life influences and myths. The theory goes to explore the concepts of grimoires and the Keys of Solomon, with Imu perhaps being the creator of these five individuals as a physical representation of people's nightmares.

