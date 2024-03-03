One Piece chapter 1109: Vegapunk is pulling the ultimate gotcha on the Gorosei (& this theory proves it)

One Piece chapter 1109 was officially released earlier this weekend, bringing with it the exciting continued progression of the Egghead arc through its incredible climax. Likewise, this latest issue raised the stakes immensely, with the rest of the Gorosei seemingly being summoned to Egghead Island in an effort to stop Dr. Vegapunk’s message on the “truth” of this world.

Understandably, One Piece chapter 1109’s developments have left fans under the impression that Dr. Vegapunk intends to reveal significant information about the Void Century to the global public. This makes sense considering Dr. Vegapunk was researching the Void Century, and this treason is specifically why Admiral Kizaru and the Marines were sent to Egghead Island in the first place.

However, there are some aspects of Dr. Vegapunk’s message which have fans suspecting that his true motive in these parting words lies outside of revealing Void Century information. In fact, one seemingly hare-brained theory appears to actually have some legs to it, and may reveal Dr. Vegapunk’s final revenge on the Gorosei and their evils.

One Piece chapter 1109’s emphasis on Video Transponder Snails signifies Gorosei being worked by Vegapunk

Dr. Vegapunk’s true message, explained

Expand Tweet

In One Piece chapter 1109, fans saw Dr. Vegapunk emphasize the need for those civilians viewing his message to prepare Video Transponder Snails rather than the standard ones. This would presumably be due to the pre-recorded message using some sort of diagram or visual aid to further expand on Void Century information and events.

Likewise, Dr. Vegapunk gives those hearing his message 10 minutes to prepare their Video Transponder Snails. However, this inherently jeopardizes his message getting out, since it opens the door for World Government forces to cut the broadcast. Likewise, fans can’t reconcile this questionable move with the significance and importance of what’s likely his message.

Some fans are asserting that these questionable choices in One Piece chapter 1109 are due to the fact that Dr. Vegapunk doesn’t actually intend to reveal Void Century information. In fact, his true plan may lie in exposing the Gorosei himself, using the 10 minute timer to goad them into assembling at Egghead in one place and giving them the time to do so.

Expand Tweet

From here, the surviving Vegapunk Satellites (who are undoubtedly aware of Dr. Vegapunk’s true intentions with the message) could begin filming the Gorosei in their monstrous forms. This would reveal the “truth of the world” that the World Government is being run by these demonic forces of evil, complete with the hellish imagery seen in their powers.

While a seemingly far-fetched theory, there are other aspects of the Egghead arc introduced prior to One Piece chapter 1109 which support it. One such aspect is that there are some Devil Fruits which are confirmed to have been around during Void Century time, such as Luffy’s Mythical Zoan-type Human-Human Fruit, Model: Nika. With this in mind, it’s possible that Dr. Vegapunk discovered the existence of the Gorosei’s Devil Fruits as well, and then traced the lineage of their respective Fruits to their current holders, explaining how he knew this already.

This would also explain the size and recent activation of the ancient robot. With it being comparable in size to Saint Saturn’s transformed state, it’s entirely possible that the ancient robot was designed to fight these Devil Fruits. Thus, it’s entirely possible that Dr. Vegapunk is setting up the Gorosei for their biggest failure yet. However, this is all still speculative as of this article’s writing, meaning fans will just have to wait and see what’s next for the story.

Related links

One Piece chapter 1109 highlights

One Piece: Is Dr. Vegapunk dead? Explored

One Piece: Gorosei's final role, explored