One Piece theory claims Gorosei's final role will be a battle against Luffy for control of the world

The Five Elders (or Gororsei) from One Piece represent one of the most powerful forces in anime. Although one of their powers was showcased only for a short instant, the fact that the entire world is scared of them only proves their terror in the world of One Piece.

Each Gorosei is named after a certain planet in the solar system. However, how the relation to celestial bodies affects the powers of the Five Elders has yet to be revealed, as these five beings remain mysterious.

Fans have related the Gorosei to different mythologies based on the planet they are associated with, revealing much information about them. From their powers to who they will face at the climax of One Piece, different mythologies reveal details about the Five Elders that might shock some fans.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the One Piece manga series and might contain the author's opinion.

Relating the Five Elders to different mythologies to reveal their final opponents in One Piece

In One Piece chapter 1086, the real names of the Five Elders were revealed, each of which related to a certain planet in the solar system. Their names were Saint Jaygarcia Saturn (Saturn), Saint Markus Mars (Mars), Saint Topman Valcurie (Mercury), Saint Ethan Baron V. Nusjiro (Venus), and Saint Shepherd Ju Peter (Jupiter).

Each of the Five Elders is associated with a god, but that doesn't reveal anything about their powers, thus raising questions about their warrior potential. Fortunately, one of the Five Elders had already appeared in One Piece chapter 1094. He killed some Marines who simply looked at him, which showed the overwhelming power he possessed.

However, this still doesn't reveal his true potential, so fans have related all Five Elders to ancient mythologies to reveal their powers. These mythologies relate to the celestial bodies these Gorosei are named after and reveal some interesting information.

The silhouettes of the Five Elders as seen in the manga (Image via VIZ Media)

In Japanese mythology, the Five Elders could be related to five yokai (spirits). While Saint Saturn can be related to the Ushi-Oni (a hybrid of an ox and spider), Saint Shepherd can be related to Nuppeppo (a blob of meat with wrinkles). Saint Markus can be related to the Itsumade (an eerie bird), Saint Ethan can be related to the Mikoshi-nyudo (a bald goblin), and Saint Topman can be related to the Baku (pig-like monsters).

Saturn's powers have already been confirmed as a Ushi-Oni, but it is not confirmed whether his appearance is based on this Yokai. The other Yokai also have similarities with the Five Elders they could be related to. So, in the future, these Five Elders could show their powers as per their specified Yokai, just like Saturn did.

In Hindu mythology, nine heavenly bodies are worshipped as Gods. These heavenly bodies are called the Navagraha, and each one is associated with a planet and a gem.

God Buddha is the equivalent of Mercury (Saint Topman), which relates to the gem Emerald. God Mangala is the equivalent of Mars (Saint Markus), which relates to the gem Coral Stone. God Shukra is equivalent to Venus (Saint Ethan), which relates to the gem Diamond. God Bthaspati is equivalent to Jupiter (Saint Shepherd), which relates to the gem Yellow Sapphire. God Shani is equivalent to Saturn (Saint Saturn), which relates to the gem Blue Sapphire.

Relating these two mythologies together, a final battle between the Gorosei and Luffy's side could be predicted. This also suggests the return of some allies who have already fallen and could return last time.

Saint Ethan (Venus) could be related to the land of Wano. He is the Warrior of Finance, and Wano was called the country of gold in the past. Some sources also report his associated yokai as a swordsman, meaning Zoro's final battle could be against Saint Ethan.

Saint Markus (Mars) could be related to food waste, as his associated Yokai (an eerie bird) is linked to illness and wastage. This Gorosei's coral stone could be related to the red line (as the red line and coral stone share the same color), which associates it with the All-Blue. All of this implies that Sanji's final battle could be against Saint Markus.

Amber Lead Disease as seen in the manga (Image via VIZ Media)

Saint Topman (Mercury) could be related to Emerald City (mentioned in the Jaya arc of One Piece). Emerald Island is a fantasy island that could be located above Elbaf, and fans speculate that Kidd is present. Thereafter, Shanks defeated him. So, Kidd's final battle could be against Saint Topman.

Saint Saturn (Saturn) is related to the Sapphire Scales (a disease that was an effect of Gorosei's failed experiment). This disease killed Ginny, Kuma's wife, and also endangered the life of Booney. According to this, Kuma's final battle could be against Saint Saturn.

Lastly, the final battle of Luffy could be against Imu as they both are leaders of their groups and represent primary celestial bodies (Sun and Earth). So, this sets the endgame of One Piece and determines which opponent each Gorosei will fight.