One Piece chapter 1110: The Gorosei take over Egghead as Zoro secures victory and Luffy receives backup

One Piece chapter 1110’s scanlations were released on Friday, March 15, 2024, bringing with them the exciting continuation of the Egghead arc’s unexpectedly busy climax. While these scanlations aren’t technically an official release, they’ve historically proven to be just as reliable and accurate as Shueisha’s translations, if not preferable.

Likewise, fans are excitedly discussing One Piece chapter 1110’s incredible events, which see the other Gorosei members arrive on Egghead and reveal their Yokai forms. The issue also sees Luffy get some much needed backup in his coming fight against the group, with more seemingly on the way thanks to a key victory elsewhere.

One Piece chapter 1110 sees Zoro one-shot Lucci as the fight against the Gorosei begins

One Piece chapter 1110: The battle begins

One Piece chapter 1110 finally gives fans a full look at the Gorosei's monstrous transformed states (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1110 begins with the issue’s cover page, which confirms its title as “Planetfall.” The cover story continues to focus on Wano, seeing Yamato share his intent to travel the country like Kozuki Oden did. Kozuki Momonosuke, Oden’s son, is also there, and is seemingly laughing at how excited Yamato is for his coming journey.

Beginning its story content, the chapter begins with a focus on various Marines and others on the island reacting to the pillars of black lightning now striking Egghead Island. The Giant Warrior Pirates are seen attacking Marine ships in one group, while another follows Dorry and Brogy as they search for Monkey D. Luffy.

One Piece chapter 1110 then briefly cuts to Mariejois, where a magic circle with black lightning sparking off of it can be seen directly in front of the gorosei’s typical sitting area. A Video Transponder Snail is seen playing Dr. Vegapunk’s message, with the dialogue from this message revealing that there’s seven minutes until the “truth of this world” is revealed.

One Piece chapter 1110 intriguingly chooses not to reveal the names of the Gorosei's suspected Devil Fruits (Image via Toei Animation)

Meanwhile, on Egghead Island, the other Gorosei begin rising out of the magic circles, already in their yokai forms. Luffy is seen reacting in shock to the sudden appearance of five monsters total, while Sanji is shown running away from Luffy and the Gorosei, saying he has to let Nami and the others know what’s going on.

One Piece chapter 1110 then introduces the Gorosei and their subsequent monster forms, giving them official yokai names but not revealing the corresponding Devil Fruits. Saint Jaygarcia Saturn’s form is called the Gyuki, Saint Marcus Mars’ the Itsumade, Saint Topman Warcury’s the Hoki, Saint Ethanbaron V. Nusjuro’s the Bakotsu, and Saint Shepherd Ju Peter’s the Sand Wyrm.

While fans are familiar with Saturn’s form already, the others are being shown in their full glory for the first time. The Itsumade is a giant bird-like monster, while the Hokai most closely resembles a giant boar with massive and multiple horns. The Bakotsu is a skeletal horse which is almost reminiscent of portrayals of Death from the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. Finally, the Sand Wyrm is simply a massive worm-like creature with dark skin and scars on its head.

One Piece chapter 1110: Gorosei make their move

Expand Tweet

One Piece chapter 1110 then shows the full forms of all five monsters as they appear in front of Luffy, officially reintroducing them as the Gorosei. Nusjuro, still in his Bakotsu form, then uses an ability to locate nearby Pacifista. Beginning to charge after them, he transforms into a hybrid-like state, which essentially sees him become a skeletal centaur. While his upper body is his own human appearance (sword included), his horse body is still skeletal.

Nusjuro then attacks the Pacifista, seemingly too fast for nearby Marines to realize the truth of what happened. Nevertheless, Nusjuro’s attack stops the Pacifista, which he continues to repeat with several others as he races around the island. It’s revealed that Nusjuro’s sword actually froze the Pacifista rather than actually slashed them.

One Piece chapter 1110 then sees Sanji reach out to Nami and the others, explaining that a literal monster is heading for them as Marcus Mars flies to the Labo-Phase in his Itsumade form. As this happens, several Marines are seen celebrating the unexpected help with the Pacifista, and are reinvigorated in their pursuit and killing of Jewelry Bonney now that they have the chance.

The Itsumade is seen flying into the Labo-Phase, but is seemingly repelled by an attack from the Frontier Dome defense system. Nusjuro is shown to be continuing his assault on the Pacifista, while the other Gorosei begin attacking Luffy. Saturn attacks from the front in his Gyuki form, while Ju Peter in his Sand Wyrm form begins digging underground.

Expand Tweet

One Piece chapter 1110 sees Usopp tell Sanji they’re ready to go whenever, but have yet to reunite with Jinbe and Zoro. He also confirms that they met up with Lilith and Brook, and that the Thousand Sunny is ready to go whenever. Focus then shifts to Jinbe, who is approaching Zoro and Lucci and promises to end their fight if it isn’t over yet.

Their battle is then seen, with Lucci knocking one of Zoro’s swords up in the air. He then tries to persuade Zoro to go find the source of this strong Haki, which Zoro agrees is cropping up everywhere. Jinbe then arrives at the fight, with Sanji calling Zoro a burden as he learns the fight is still going on. This visibly upsets Zoro, who dodges Luffy’s next attack and ends the fight in one hit with a new Three Sword Style move, the Spotted Leopard Hahava Hunt.

One Piece chapter 1110 then cuts back to Luffy, who is swallowed by the Sand Wyrm as it emerges from underneath him. Thankfully, Dorry and Brogy arrive at that moment, recreating the iconic ending scene of the Little Garden arc to free Luffy with the Child of the Sawing Sun move.

The move also cuts the Sand Wyrm’s head clean off. The chapter ends with the duo and Luffy reuniting, with the Giants revealing they’ve come to rescue Luffy. It’s also confirmed that the series will receive a cover and color spread in the next issue, in turn confirming no break week for the series ahead of its next release.

One Piece chapter 1110: In summation

Expand Tweet

Overall, One Piece chapter 1110 serves as an exciting and informative entry in the Egghead arc’s climax, and is likely one of the most revelatory chapters received in quite some time. It also raises the stakes greatly for the Straw Hat crew, whose escape plan prospects and chances of survival are likely the bleakest they’ve been in the arc thus far.

That being said, Luffy receiving backup in the form of Dorry and Brogy does give some hope to their eventual escape of Egghead Island with everyone alive and in tow. Should some additional help from Zoro, Sanji, and other strong fighters on Egghead arrive, the group has a fairly good chance of making it out of this one alive.

Related links

One Piece chapter 1109 highlights

One Piece chapter 1108 highlights

Sanji fans get trolled as Zoro vs. Lucci ends in One Piece chapter 1110

One Piece: Zoro's new move against Lucci in chapter 1110, explored

One Piece chapter 1110: Who will Luffy's allies be in the fight against the Gorosei? Explored