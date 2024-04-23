One Piece chapter 1113 spoilers: Sanji vs Nusjuro begins as Dr. Vegapunk's message plays on

One Piece chapter 1113 spoilers were expected to bring an end to the long wait for Dr. Vegapunk’s message to begin, with fans thankfully being right on this matter. However, the biggest moment of Dr. Vegapunk’s message comes at the end of the chapter, leaving fans wanting more after a major reveal.

Unfortunately, One Piece chapter 1113 spoilers did confirm that fans will be waiting quite some time for the next official release, with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine going on break for the Golden Week Holiday. While spoilers could still be released next week, it’s unclear as of this article’s writing whether or not that will be the case.

One Piece chapter 1113 spoilers see Dr. Vegapunk begin revealing a scary fate for series’ world

Expand Tweet

One Piece chapter 1113 spoilers begin with the issue’s title, which is said to be “Stalemate.” The issue also receives a color spread, which features Nico Robin playing chess and the Straw Hats making up all of her pieces on the chess board. Tony Tony Chopper is all seven pawns, while Franky and Jinbe are the rooks, Roronoa Zoro and Sanji the knights, Brook and Usopp the bishops, Nami the queen, and Gear 5 Monkey D. Luffy the king.

The issue then starts its story content immediately where 1112 ended, revealing Gorosei member Saint Marcus Mars as having discovered Dr. Vegapunk’s giant head and brain inside a massive tank. Mars questions if this “thing” is still alive even after the scientist’s physical death, even asking if it is him and questioning what death is and where the consciousness resides.

However, One Piece chapter 1113 spoilers see Mars quickly return to the task at hand and step on the Transmission Transponder Snail. However, it’s revealed to be a fake shell on top of a normal Transponder Snail, prompting Mars to panic since he doesn’t know where Dr. Vegapunk hid the real one.

Expand Tweet

Focus then shifts to people all over the world waiting to hear Dr. Vegapunk’s message, with some locations visited including Syrup Village, the Twin Cape lighthouse, Baldimore, Torino Kingdom, Hachinosu, and “other islands” according to the spoilers. It’s then said that Dr. Vegapunk starts speaking, prompting Mars to tell the other Gorosei he has no idea what Dr. Vegapunk is about to say, but surmises it’ll be revenge for Professor Clover and Ohara.

One Piece chapter 1113 spoilers then shift focus to Jewelry Bonney’s group, where Sanji arrives in the nick of time and kicks Gorosei member Saint Ethanbaron V. Nusjuro in the face. Nusjuro returns to his Bakotsu form and bites Sanji, but Oimo and Kashii then restrain the Celestial Dragon from both sides. This allows Bonney to turn into her “giant future form” and stomp on Nusjuro.

Dr. Vegapunk’s message then continues playing, where he says he has committed two great sins (not elaborating further) which means he’ll end up captured or killed. For that reason, he set this broadcast to begin when his heart stops beating. People all over the world are seen reacting to Dr. Vegapunk’s death, including Caesar Clown and Vinsmoke Judge, Duval, and Big News Morgans.

Expand Tweet

One Piece chapter 1113 spoilers then see Dr. Vegapunk continue, saying he doesn’t blame whoever ends up killing him as being evil. He adds that he won’t label anyone with those terms since he doesn’t understand “him” enough to do so. While spoilers don’t elaborate on who or what Dr. Vegapunk is referring to here, it’s likely Imu considering the context.

Focus then shifts to Nami’s group, where Gorosei member Saint Jaygarcia Saturn is seen reaching them fully. Robin becomes frozen in shock after hearing Saturn speak to her, recognizing his voice as one she heard at Ohara. Nami then shouts for everyone to protect Robin, prompting Usopp and Brook to attack Saturn, Nami to run away with Robin while using Zeus for cover, and Chopper to protect everyone via his Guard Point.

One Piece chapter 1113 spoilers then cut back to Mars, who is asking the other Gorosei about just destroying the Power Plant. Saturn and Saint Topman Warcury say not to do it, arguing that while the lives of the humans present are inconsequential, the Plant’s destruction would result in the Mother Flame never being produced again.

The issue then gives a scenic shot of the sea with a tiny Egghead Island in the distance, as Dr. Vegapunk says he’ll start with the conclusion and asserts that this world will sink into the sea. The final panel shows a picture of the seafloor, where some mermaids are seen swimming with fish and whales. It’s also confirmed once again that the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and One Piece as a result, will be on break next week for the Golden Week Holiday.

Related links

One Piece chapter 1113 official release date and time

One Piece chapter 1112 highlights

One Piece chapter 1111 highlights

One Piece may have set up Dr. Vegapunk's survival at chapter 1112's end

One Piece chapter 1113 sets up Dr. Vegapunk's Awakening and his dream coming true