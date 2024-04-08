One Piece chapter 1112: Major spoilers to expect

With author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s beloved original manga series’ latest break week finally approaching its end, fans are excitedly discussing what One Piece chapter 1112 could have in store for them. While it’s expected that significant advancements towards the Egghead arc’s conclusion will be made, it’s unclear exactly how this progress will be achieved as of this article’s writing.

Contributing to this uncertainty is a current lack of verifiable spoilers for One Piece chapter 1112 due to the ongoing break period. However, even once the release week for chapter 1112 is at hand, recent anti-manga piracy efforts in Japan with a focus on Weekly Shonen Jump leaks mean this spoiler process is liable to go defunct at any time.

That said, some aspects of and events within One Piece chapter 1112 can be predicted with a certain degree of accuracy, even in the absence of spoilers. Much of this concerns the Gorosei, who are likely to choose between capturing Luffy and stopping Dr. Vegapunk’s message. However, they may make the wrong choice no matter what they decide.

One Piece chapter 1112 will likely reveal that Dr. Vegapunk absolutely played the Gorosei

One Piece chapter 1112 is most likely to open up with a focus on Saint Marcus Mars, who is currently interrogating Vegapunk York about the location of Dr. Vegapunk’s broadcast. This should reveal that York either had her memory of the broadcast’s setup removed, making her of no help to the Gorosei or see her confirm that it’s not on Egghead Island.

In either scenario, fans can expect a brief flashback to reveal the true location of Dr. Vegapunk’s broadcast as Ohara. This makes sense for several reasons, the most significant and convincing being Dr. Vegapunk’s emotional attachment to the island. The Oharan genocide is also likely the first time in his life that he began to grow tired and hateful of the World Government.

Combined with the fact that the World Government would have no real reason to return to Ohara or consider it an inhabited island, this makes sense as an exciting plot twist for One Piece chapter 1112. Once this brief flashback ends, Mars will likely use his telepathy to communicate with the other Gorosei and explain that they’ve been duped.

From here, the group will have to choose between retreating and trying to make it to Ohara in time or going after Luffy instead. Given their role as the Gorosei and that Luffy is still one Road Poneglyph away from reaching Laugh Tale, they’ll likely choose to try and make it to Ohara. This should introduce some new abilities of the Gorosei or Imu, which will allow them to be transported to Ohara essentially instantaneously.

One Piece chapter 1112 will likely return focus to the various Straw Hat groups heading to the rendezvous point, which the issue should also end on. Here, fans can expect Bonney’s group to begin fighting the Vice Admirals, with another group arriving as backup. In turn, this sets up the Egghead arc to conclude within the next few chapters, which seems likely at the time of this article’s writing.

