Dr. Vegapunk's message to the One Piece world isn't broadcasting from Egghead Island (or anywhere in the Grand Line)

One Piece is probably reaching the conclusion of the Egghead arc in the manga, and there are some questions still unanswered, such as how Luffy is going to fare with the Elders of the Gorosei, the destruction of Punk Records, and what is going to be the fate of Dr. Vegapunk, whose death hasn't been fully confirmed.

However, perhaps the most interesting plot point at the moment is what is going to happen to Vegapunk's message and how it is broadcast. Before being apparently killed by Admiral Kizaru, Vegapunk started to broadcast a message to the One Piece world, which could, on paper, shake the foundations of the World Government.

Therefore, it wouldn't be surprising to see a new theory be confirmed, which focuses on the fact that Vegapunk's message is not going to be broadcast in Egghead but rather in the desolated land of Ohara.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author.

Explaining how and why Dr. Vegapunk's message to the One Piece world could be broadcast on Ohara

Expand Tweet

Dr. Vegapunk's final message to the world could be broadcast from Ohara. It would be a thematic revelation, given the island was destroyed by the World Government as a way to keep people from discovering the truth of their actions. Further, considering how much information Vegapunk has, it isn't out of the realm of imagination that he has enough evidence to destroy the government's public image.

Furthermore, Ohara is considered one of the World Government's greatest sins in recent times, destroying an island of innocent people because they wanted to understand what happened during the Void Century. Therefore, it could serve as an ironic conclusion to the events of Ohara and also somewhat a fitting conclusion for the character of Nico Robin and her journey throughout the series.

Vegapunk has also shown sadness and regret for the lives that were lost in Ohara during the tragic event, so it could make sense that his final act of defiance to the World Government would be broadcast in that land. However, this is just mere speculation, and there isn't enough information at the moment to confirm if that is what will happen in the manga.

Events that could happen in the next few chapters of the manga

Dr. Vegapunk's six other bodies (Image via Toei Animation).

There is a good chance that Dr. Vegapunk's message to the One Piece world is going to be one of the most important topics to address in the coming chapters of the manga. Furthermore, Luffy and the Giants are currently dealing with the Five Elders of the Gorosei, which means that it is bound to be a complicated situation for the Straw Hat captain, and they would probably have to run away.

There have been some theories regarding how other characters could step in to help the Straw Hat crew, with some fans theorizing that the likes of Dragon or Shanks could arrive to save the day. However, based on everything that has been established in the arc thus far, that doesn't seem likely at the moment.

Final thoughts

While it hasn't been confirmed in the One Piece manga, the idea of Dr. Vegapunk broadcasting his final message to the world on Ohara could be a logical decision on his end. It could also serve as a way to conclude the Ohara legacy and give the character Nico Robin an ending to her journey in the series.

Related articles

One Piece: What Dr. Vegapunk's message to the world could be, explored

One Piece's Wano arc may have foreshadowed Dr. Vegapunk's survival to Elbaf

One Piece has more cities of gold besides Wano (& they're integral to series' lore)

Oda's inspiration for the One Piece series has finally been found (& the similarities are shocking)

Poll : Where is Dr. Vegapunk's message being broadcast from? Egghead Island Somewhere else 0 votes View Discussion