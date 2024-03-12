One Piece chapter 1110 spoilers: Zoro defeats Lucci as the transformed Gorosei arrive

With the series’ break week over, One Piece chapter 1110’s spoiler process finally began on Monday, March 11, 2024, bringing with it the inaugural hints stage of each spoiler process. This was quickly followed up by the release of the alleged initial spoilers for the upcoming installment on Tuesday, March 12, which in turn revealed an incredibly exciting issue.

While these spoilers for One Piece chapter 1110 can’t be considered truly canon until verified by a Shueisha release, the series’ spoiler process has historically proven to be accurate to these official copies.

Fans are now discussing the alleged spoilers, which is understandable, given how exciting and informative of an issue One Piece chapter 1110 appears to be, especially with respect to the arrival of the other Gorosei members. The installment also sees Luffy’s own backup arrive just in the nick of time, with more to come given a certain Straw Hat’s long-awaited victory.

One Piece chapter 1110 sets up Zoro to go help Luffy against the Gorosei

One Piece chapter 1110’s initial spoilers begin with a continuation of the new cover story, which remains focused on Wano. Here, fans can see Yamato traveling through Wanokuni just as his idol Kozuki Oden once did themselves. The initial spoilers do not reveal the title of the coming issue, which will likely become known in the full summary or raw scan spoilers later this week.

The chapter then begins its story content with the other four Gorosei members arriving at Egghead. All four are in their "yokai" forms, a term fans have been using to colloquially refer to their transformed states, given the theory that they are all based on various yokai folklore. In any case, spoilers claim they are "all Awakened like Saturn," which likely means that each of them is also sporting a scarf of black flame (which should be indicative of an Awakening).

One Piece chapter 1110’s spoilers then begin describing each of the other Gorosei members’ forms. Warrior God of Environment Saint Marcus Mars is said to be a giant bird, while Warrior God of Justice Saint Topman Warcury is supposed to be a giant wild boar. Warrior God of Finance Ethanbaron V. Nusjuro is said to be a wild horse, while Warrior God of Agriculture Saint Shepherd Ju Peter is said to be a giant "monstrous" worm.

Shortly after their appearance, the Gorosei members all try to attack Monkey D. Luffy at once, which is unsurprising, considering his capture and defeat is one of their major goals in general. However, spoilers then claim that "the Giants arrive to stop them" before they can attack Luffy. It’s unclear exactly which Giants the spoilers are referencing here, but it’s most likely Dorry and Brogy, who were shown to be on the way to Luffy’s position in recent chapters.

One Piece chapter 1110’s initial spoilers then end with the claim that Roronoa Zoro defeated Rob Lucci, which is an incredibly exciting development. Likewise, it also sets up Zoro to fight alongside Luffy against the Gorosei since Lucci is now dealt with.

The initial spoilers don’t specify whether or not there’s a series break after chapter 1110.

