One Piece: Why the length of Zoro vs Lucci fight is raising so many eyebrows, explained

With One Piece’s Egghead arc progressing through its climax on a weekly basis as new issues come out, fans have been incredibly pleased with what they’ve seen so far. Although there are some nitpick-like critiques some readers have levied against the series, it’s safe to say that fans are overall generally pleased with the progression of the Egghead arc.

Likewise, many One Piece readers are primarily focusing on their theories and predictions for how the arc will end, as well as what major events will occur on the way to this conclusion. However, some fans are still stuck on the fact that one of the first fights set up in this build to the arc’s climax is still ongoing, in the form of Roronoa Zoro versus Rob Lucci.

For most readers, the duration of their fight is relatively insignificant given everything that has been going on in recent issues outside of the two’s ongoing duel. However, for some One Piece fans, it’s one of the most significant plotlines of the Egghead arc’s climax, especially given how the two are perceived in terms of their power and strength.

Issues over One Piece’s longest ongoing fight stem from Kuma flashback’s incredible length and more

Why fans are raising eyebrows, explained

Expand Tweet

For some One Piece fans, Roronoa Zoro’s apparent trouble in defeating Rob Lucci is being called the most embarrassing performance of the Egghead arc thus far. While it is somewhat shocking that the two’s fight is going on so long, there are a few specific reasons as to why some fans’ reactions to this have been so visceral.

Upon the reintroduction of Rob Lucci and CP0 into the Egghead arc, many fans immediately began matching up Lucci and Luffy for a rematch. While they did get to see this fight, it wasn’t as competitive and as intensive as fans had hoped. Likewise, Lucci was immediately downgraded in terms of potential matchups.

As the only other Conqueror’s Haki user in the Straw Hats, fans also downgraded Lucci to below Zoro’s level considering he has yet to use the technique thus far in One Piece. As a result, when the two were matched up regardless, fans immediately concluded that the fight would be over quickly and Zoro would join the fight against Saturn sooner or later. This being proven to not be the case is arguably the biggest contributing factor to some fans’ criticisms.

Expand Tweet

Another major factor in these eyebrows being raised stems from Zoro’s perceived role as Luffy’s right-hand-man, and how he has yet to contribute to the ongoing fight against Saturna and Kizaru. While Lucci is still technically part of their forces, a lack of updates on how their fight is going is also helping to create the sense that Zoro isn’t contributing in a significant way.

In fact, this lack of focus on their fight in and of itself is also a major reason why One Piece fans are criticizing the matchup. With a lack of knowledge on what’s causing the fight to go on for so long, it’s difficult to justify it as the Egghead arc’s climax continues to progress. If fans could instead see what specifically is giving Zoro so much trouble in the fight with Luffy, perception of the fight’s duration would likely become much more positive and forgiving.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.