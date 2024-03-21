One Piece chapter 1111 raw scans: More Gorosei abilities revealed as Jinbe, Dorry, and Brogy debut new moves

One Piece chapter 1111 raw scans were expected to shed some light on the various exciting events which occurred and new moves which were allegedly debuted within the upcoming issue. While these raw scans aren’t an official release from publisher Shueisha, the spoiler process for author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s original manga series has historically been very accurate.

Likewise, the One Piece chapter 1111 raw scans did corroborate the earlier text-based leaks, and likewise revealed the plethora of new abilities and moves which debuted in the issue. Fans also got a look at the Gorosei’s use of their yokai forms in combat, which is an exciting milestone which to many marks the beginning of the end for the beloved series.

One Piece chapter 1111 raw scans feature series’ color spread and magazine cover page

The One Piece chapter 1111 raw scans begin with a look at the cover page for the upcoming Weekly Shonen Jump issue. Fans can see Luffy, Zoro, and Sanji all dressed in more traditional pirate garb, with Sanji and Luffy wielding flintlock pistols. The raw scans then reveal the issue’s color spread, which features the Straw Hats, Dr. Vegapunk, Bartholomew Kuma, and Jewelry Bonney eating french fries together while riding some jellyfish.

Beginning its story content, the issue opens up with Saint Marcus Mars breaking through the Labo-Phase’s Frontier Dome defense system while in his yokai Itsumade form. Jinbe sees this as it happens, with the issue then focusing on the area he, Zoro, and Rob Lucci are in. Lucci is shown to be still standing here, but badly injured and is unable to move.

One Piece chapter 1111 raw scans then see Jinbe use a new attack on him to send him flying, then grabbing Zoro and beginning to head to the Giant Warrior Pirates’ ship. After landing, Lucci transforms into his human form and is approached by Mars, still in his Itsumade form. The two have a brief conversation before Mars departs, with Lucci seemingly asking him to save Kaku.

Focus then returns to Luffy, who is happily reuniting with Dorry and Brogy while the other Gorosei watch patiently. A map is then shown updating viewers on the location of the various Straw Hat allied groups, showing all of them to be heading towards the Giant Warrior Pirates’ ship. Dorry then blows a horn, seemingly signaling a retreat based on the fact various Giants are seen celebrating this development.

One Piece chapter 1111 raw scans then see Saint Topman Warcury in his yokai Fengxi form unleash a massive burst of Conqueror’s Haki. The burst is so powerful that it prompts a cartoonish moment where every part of Luffy’s body and outfit is blown off him but his pants, and is also causing Marines on ships in the oceans to faint.

After recovering from the attack, with a hilarious panel of Luffy putting his scars back on himself, Warcury charges at the group while transforming two of his tusks into steel blades. However, Dorry and Brogy block the attack and counter with a new move that sends Warcury flying. Saint Jaygarcia Saturn then launches some balls of venom at the trio, prompting Luffy to turn a nearby tree into a baseball bat before donning a matching helmet as well.

One Piece chapter 1111 raw scans then see Luffy hit all of the venom balls back, causing a massive explosion when they hit the Gorosei. As Saints Saturn, Warcury, and Shepherd Ju Peter recover, Dorry, Brogy, and Luffy begin evacuating. The other Straw Hat groups are then shown updating their progress, with Bonney’s group reporting that Vice Admirals Pomsky, Guillotine, and Red King are waiting for them at the GIant Warrior Pirates’ ship.

Mars is then seen discovering Vegapunk York’s location, asking her something urgently as he does. Kizaru is also seen lying down on a ship with his arm over his eyes, seemingly trying to hide his emotions on having killed Dr. Vegapunk. The chapter’s final pages end with the Ancient Robot standing up in the middle of Egghead Island and saying something. The raw scans also conclude with further confirmation that the series will be going on a three-week break.

