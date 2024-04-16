One Piece: Zoro vs. Nasjuro is the only logical route after chapter 1112

Initial spoilers for One Piece chapter 1112 were first released on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, bringing with them the exciting continuation of the Egghead arc’s climax. While these spoilers and sources aren’t from publisher Shueisha directly, they’ve historically proven very accurate to the events portrayed in the eventual official Weekly Shonen Jump release.

Likewise, One Piece fans are excitedly discussing these latest alleged spoilers in earnest, especially considering the developments within which will shape the Egghead arc’s conclusion. Fans are especially intrigued by chapter 1112’s alleged cliffhanger, which seemingly sees Gorosei member Saint Marcus Mars shocked by something he finds in Punk Records.

However, there’s another development in chapter 1112 that has One Piece fans giddy with excitement, focused primarily on Gorosei member Saint Ethanbaron V. Nusjuro and Jewelry Bonney. Many fans are extremely optimistic that the issue’s development surrounding these two will lead to one of the most exciting and desirable fights in the series yet.

One Piece’s latest spoilers clearly set up a Zoro vs. Nusjuro battle to end Egghead arc with

In the latest spoilers, it’s said that Ethanbaron V. Nusjuro makes his way to Jewelry Bonney’s group after successfully defeating all of the Mark III Pacifista on the island. While many were understandably worried about Bonney following this development, there’s a likely path that series author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda is setting down with this news.

Shortly after fans were first introduced to Jewelry Bonney during the Sabaody Archipelago arc, they saw her save Zoro’s life after he tried to kill a Celestial Dragon. This was also the moment where Bonney’s true form was first teased, showing her to take on a much more childlike stature and appearance in the midst of this act.

Now, two-plus years of in-series time later, One Piece fans are expecting to see Zoro return the favor. His saving Bonney would be multifaceted in terms of its relevance, with the first being paying back Kuma for the kindness he showed Zoro and the crew both on Thriller Bark and on the Sabaody Archipelago.

This would also serve as an inverse to Zoro and Bonney’s first meeting, with Zoro now saving her from a Celestial Dragon by fighting him rather than her saving him from one by avoiding a fight altogether. Given how fond Oda is of parallels and callbacks, as previously seen in the series, this seems to be a likely resolution for this latest introduced plotline.

It would also give fans a fight that they’ve been pining for ever since the other Gorosei members showed up on Egghead Island. While there aren’t many that fans have been particularly asking for throughout this current arc, Zoro versus Nusjuro is one of the most common amongst the series’ fanbase.

However, despite the overwhelming amount of evidence for such a development taking place, it’s nevertheless still speculative at this time. That being said, the series’ spoiler process is known for dragging out reveals and saving information for later on in the release week. As a result, it’s entirely possible fans will get new information later on, which all but confirms a Zoro versus Nusjuro fight as being set up.

