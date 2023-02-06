One Piece chapter 1074 (Hints): Big News Morgan set up for reappearance, a shock for Admiral fans

With the release week of One Piece chapter 1074 at hand, the ever-present leak process for the series has begun yet again. As is customary, the first step is to gather information from various leakers, news sources, and those in the know about the issue’s upcoming events. The hints for this week seem to point toward a very intriguing and exciting issue.

While there are nearly a dozen hints for One Piece chapter 1074 available from various sources as of this article’s writing, many of them seem to focus on the same topic. This topic is seemingly the reappearance of Big News Morgans, who’ll likely have some major scoop to share with fans on the latest happenings in the world.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available hints for One Piece chapter 1074, including those that tease Morgans’ reappearance and more.

Familiar “Macho Man” Randy Savage GIF in One Piece chapter 1074 hints suggests a sad development for Admiral fans

The first hint for One Piece chapter 1074 was posted on Sunday, February 5, at roughly 7 AM EST. It features a GIF of Joe Rogan and the UFC commentary team, reacting to a knockout blow in a fight. The GIF is several months old and is often used in the hint process to indicate exciting, unexpected news or developments, not necessarily of the combat variety.

It's most likely being used for the same purpose here, especially since other hints (which will be discussed below) also paint the issue as dense and revelatory one. There’s also the possibility that the GIF is being used to indicate a reaction to a fight or fight result in the issue, matching the GIF’s real-life origins.

At around 9:30 AM EST on Sunday, the next hints for One Piece chapter 1074 were posted. The first is a picture of a newspaper whose headlines read “Extra! Extra! Read All About It! Wow!,” and the second is a GIF of Big News Morgans saying “this is big news.” Big News Morgans is a character who is a reporter and newspaper owner, first introduced in the Whole Cake Island arc.

These two hints in combination make it quite clear that Morgans will be reappearing in the issue, or at the very least, an event will happen which sets up Morgans’ return. Several unconfirmed spoilers have claimed this, adding further credence to the belief that Morgans will be returning in either the upcoming issue or one soon after.

The fourth hint for One Piece chapter 1074 comes in the form of a GIF of professional wrestler “Macho Man” Randy Savage. It features Savage doing a promo interview during his time in the WWE (then WWF), where he says that “you may not like it, but accept it.” This GIF has been used for hints in the past and, if its previous use is any indicator, Admiral fans are in for a shock.

Previous uses of the GIF have typically been focused on the actions of several Marine Admirals in the series, typically being used when some sort of power-scaling example occurs. Most likely, an Admiral is seen losing to or is having their loss to a pirate discussed in the issue. This further corroborates the aforementioned unconfirmed spoilers, which claim that Admiral fans are in for a shock in this issue.

The fifth hint for One Piece chapter 1074 features a GIF of a neon sign which reads “closed.” Unfortunately, there’s nothing else about the image which is significant, making it something of a head-scratcher. Furthermore, there are many different possible interpretations of this message, in everything from a window of opportunity being “closed” to a group or crew “closing” their operations.

Many fans seem confident that the leak either has to do with the Egghead Island arc reaching its conclusion or that it has something to do with the Cross Guild. The latter especially seems likely considering the Randy Savage hint seemingly indicating a shock to Admiral fans. It’s possible that the Cross Guild fought with and defeated an Admiral, but were forced to temporarily close their doors and move hideouts as a result.

The sixth and final unique hint for One Piece chapter 1074 is a simple image that features several different Bartholomew Kuma’s standing with each other. It’s worth noting that this is not a shot from Marineford of several Pacifista preparing to fight, but rather overlaid images of the real Bartholomew Kuma comprising an entire, brand-new image.

Considering the recent focus on Kuma’s memories, it’s possible that he could be revealed to have siblings or be one of many Bartholomew Kuma’s. The only other realistic possibility is that several regular-grade Pacifista are seen or discussed in the issue. Fans may even see them become shut-down in the issue considering the Seraphim are soon to be under the Gorosei’s control.

