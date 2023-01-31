One Piece chapter 1074: Release date and time, where to read, and more

One Piece chapter 1074 will release on Monday, February 13, 2023, at 12 am JST. Following the name reveal at the end of the previous issue, fans are likely to spend this break week theorize on the significance of this name and whether or not other similar names will come.
Unfortunately, there has no verifiable spoiler information for One Piece Chapter 1074, which will supposedly come out on either February 6 or 7. While there are some alleged spoilers floating around, there has not been any confirmed news by the leaker community for the series.
One Piece chapter 1074 will likely focus on Dr. Vegapunk and Bonney following their absence in the previous issue
Release date and time, where to watch
One Piece chapter 1074 is set to release at 12 am JST on Monday, February 13, 2023. For majority of the international fans, this means the issue will see a Sunday morning release window. Other international fans, like Japanese readers, will get access to the chapter on Monday night instead. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.
Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service, which grants readers access to a series in its entirety..
One Piece chapter 1074 is set to be released at the following times in the corresponding time zones:
- Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Sunday, February 12, 2023
- Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Sunday, February 12, 2023
- Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Sunday, February 12, 2023
- Central European Time: 4 pm, Sunday, February 12, 2023
- Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm, Sunday, February 12, 2023
- Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, February 12, 2023
- Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Monday, February 13, 2023
- Australia Central Standard Time: 12.30 am, Monday, February 13, 2023
What to expect
The upcoming chapter will begin by returning to Egghead Island, most likely focusing on Bonney and Dr. Vegapunk. Their disappearance will be revealed to be related to the discovery of Kuma’s memories in the paw-print marked room. It’s possible that the two will be physically pulled into the memories present within.
One Piece chapter 1074 will then either stick with the perspective of Bonney and Dr. Vegapunk and show Kuma’s flashback, or shift perspectives back to the Straw Hats. The former is somewhat self-explanatory, as well as being harder to predict than the latter. However, the latter choice holds numerous possibilities of depiction in One Piece chapter 1074.
If the perspective is shifted back to the Straw Hats, the focus will surely be on Luffy and Chopper’s search for Bonney. This might then transition to focus on either Nami and Usopp’s group or Sanji, Zoro, and Brook’s group. In either case, it will be revealed that Kizaru’s forces are approaching.
Chapter 1073 recap
One Piece chapter 1073 saw Stussy fully betray CP0, indicated by her knocking Rob Lucci out as she did with Kaku in the issue before. Fans then saw Stussy reveal herself as Dr. Vegapunk’s mysterious ally, letting Vegapunk Shaka know that she can’t prevent the Seraphim from arriving. This prompts Vegapunk Lilith and Vegapunk Edison to head outside to stop the Seraphim.
However, they are attacked before they can do so but are soon saved by Sanji and Zoro at the last minute. It’s then revealed that Dr. Vegapunk and Bonney had disappeared off the island before the focus shifted to the Sphinx Island. Here, Marco learned of how the island came under attack and was saved by Edward Weevil and Miss Bakkin.
One Piece chapter 1073 then confirmed that Miss Bakkin is indeed Miss Buckingham Stussy, being dubbed a former Rocks Pirates member and a “self-styled scientist.” The issue then shifts perspectives once more to a World Government ship, where Kizaru is speaking with the Gorosei member with gray dreadlocks and a scar on the left side of his face. His name is revealed to be St. Jaygarcia Saturn.
