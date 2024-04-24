One Piece chapter 1113 sets up Dr. Vegapunk's Awakening and his dream coming true

With the release of One Piece chapter 1113’s initial spoilers earlier today, fans discovered a plethora of exciting alleged revelations and events in the upcoming official release of the series. One of the most exciting is the setup of Sanji versus Gorosei member Saint Ethanbaron V. Nusjuro, who further suggests that Roronoa Zoro and Jinbe will face Gorosei member Saint Jaygarcia Saturn.

However, arguably, the most exciting alleged reveal in One Piece chapter 1113, is the confirmation of what Gorosei member Saint Marcus Mars saw in Punk Records at the end of chapter 1112. According to the latest spoilers, Mars “is in shock after seeing Vegapunk’s big head in a tank,” which is presumably the section of his skull containing his brain, which he cut off due to its unwieldy size.

With this apparent discovery in One Piece chapter 1113, a whole new can of worms is opened concerning Dr. Vegapunk’s current status, potential survival, and more. However, arguably the most significant implication stems from Dr. Vegapunk’s potential to be an Awakened Devil Fruit user, and how an Awakening could help him achieve his dream.

One Piece chapter 1113 could be the key to setting up Punk Records as the series’ internet

Before One Piece chapter 1113, it was confirmed that Dr. Vegapunk’s Devil Fruit was the Paramecia-type Brain-Brain Fruit, also known as the Nomi Nomi no Mi. The Fruit allows its user to store an indefinite amount of information in their brain, allowing them to instantly learn things and have a photographic memory. However, the user’s brain and head grow proportionally with this knowledge, hence why Dr. Vegapunk cut it off.

Yet with Dr. Vegapunk’s brain and the effects his Devil Fruit has on it still seemingly active, he may be still technically alive. Moreover, this means he could still Awaken his Devil Fruit if it’s not already Awakened as a result of his recent physical death (which he seemingly confirmed in chapter 1113). As established earlier in the series, a Paramecia-type Devil Fruit begins to affect the user’s environment and the user.

With One Piece chapter 1113 establishing Dr. Vegapunk’s brain as still active inside of Punk Records, its Awakening and the effect it’ll have on the Punk Records communication system could be key. For example, whereas the fruit allows Dr. Vegapunk’s brain to store information endlessly, its Awakening could cause Punk Records’ communication system to expand indefinitely, essentially storing new broadcast information.

This, in turn, would allow Dr. Vegapunk to achieve his dream of turning Punk Records into something everyone in the world can access. The recent introduction of a new type of Transponder Snail further suggests this, especially since chapter 1113 confirmed that the new Snail wasn’t responsible for the broadcast of his message. With the newly developed Snail surely having some sort of purpose, it’s almost certain that it’ll be related to Punk Records.

However, this is all speculative, with issues beyond chapter 1113 having the potential to confirm that Dr. Vegapunk is truly and fully dead with the death of his physical body. Fans will have to wait and see what series creator, author, and illustrator Eiichiro Oda has in store for them over the coming weeks.

