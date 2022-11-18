One Piece chapter 1067: The biggest issues with Vegapunk's Punk Records plan in the series' current world

One Piece chapter 1067 saw the enigmatic Dr. Vegapunk finally explained to an extensive degree, particularly in the area of his Devil Fruit. Having eaten the Brain-Brain Fruit, Dr. Vegapunk became a Brainy Human, and his brain was granted unlimited storage capacity of knowledge in exchange for it growing accordingly.

Dr. Vegapunk explains in One Piece chapter 1067 that, to prevent his head from getting too tall, he cut a part of his brain and head and stores it on the island. This is Punk Records, the hangar at the tippy top of the island’s structures which stores his brain, allowing him and his six satellites to access, edit, and upload new information.

However, there may be a major issue with Dr. Vegapunk’s Punk Records plan based on the series’ current world.

One Piece chapter 1067’s internet-analog has a few glaring issues in execution

One Piece chapter 1067 elucidates what Punk Records is by having Dr. Vegapunk explain that everything he knows can be accessed from it. Furthermore, he specifies that each of his six satellites uploading their own experiences, memories, and knowledge helps to further diversify and grow the knowledge stored within.

Eventually, Dr. Vegapunk shares his dream that one day, the entire world will be able to access Punk Records from wherever they are. Dr. Vegapunk even says he hopes that all of humanity will be able to upload their information and knowledge to Punk Records. Essentially, series author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda is portraying Dr. Vegapunk’s plan for Punk Records as an early prototype of the internet.

Jinbe, however, instantly notices a problem with this. One Piece chapter 1067 sees him point out that letting everyone share conflicting ideologies could lead to trouble. With the inherent bias involved in thinking the right way is one’s own way, the uploading and advocating of conflicting information could lead to war or even worse.

Jinbe, however, instantly notices a problem with this.

Dr. Vegapunk simply laughs this off here, but it is a real concern exemplified by the series’ world. One conflict which functions as a good microcosm of this point is the Oharan Genocide, which saw the World Government wipe out the Oharan people and their island for studying the Void Century.

While the World Government’s attack is “justified,” for lack of a better term, by research on the Void Century being illegal, this won’t always be the case. Someone who hates Fish-men could see someone else on Punk Records advocating that Fish-men aren’t at fault for the grudges between their race and the human race.

This Fish-men-hating individual could then pursue the person who uploaded this opinion, this reality, to Punk Records and attack them for their own beliefs. Even worse, the Fish-men hater in question may take their anger out on Fish-men themselves. While the other individual was trying to advocate for Fish-men’s equality, their actions have now created more pain and suffering for them.

This is but one small, individual example of the consequences Jinbe brings up in One Piece chapter 1067. Eventually, such conflicts of ideas and philosophies could lead to major wars or even countries being eliminated.

The problem with Punk Records in the series’ current world lies in how unknowledgeable most of the world’s population is, as well as how rife with conflict and hate the series’ world currently is.

