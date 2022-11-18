One Piece Episode 1041: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

One Piece Episode 1041 is set to release on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at 9:30 AM JST. With episode 1041 officially entitled “Showdown Battles of the Monsters! Yamato and Franky,” fans can no doubt expect an exciting installment.

Unfortunately, no spoiler information for One Piece Episode 1041’s events is available as of this article’s writing, but we do know its confirmed release date for both Japanese and international fans.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for One Piece Episode 1041, as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.

One Piece Episode 1041’s title hints at viewers finally returning to Yamato vs. Kaido

Release date and time, where to watch

One Piece Episode 1041 is set to air on local Japanese syndication at 9:30 AM JST on Sunday, November 20, 2022. This translates to a Saturday night release window for select international viewers, with most international fans able to access the episode locally on Sunday morning. However, the precise time of release varies depending on the region and timezone.

International fans can watch the episode on Crunchyroll approximately 90 minutes after it airs in Japan. While Funimation continues to host episodes of the series for its subscribers, their release date is significantly later than Crunchyroll's. In addition, it is unknown when Funimation will discontinue carrying the series or, more generally, the new episodes. As a result, Crunchyroll is the more trustworthy option for catching up on the latest episode.

One Piece Episode 1041 will be available on Crunchyroll at the following times in the respective time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 6 PM, Saturday, November 19

Eastern Standard Time: 9 PM, Saturday, November 19

Greenwich Mean Time: 2 AM, Sunday, November 20

Central European Time: 3 AM, Sunday, November 20

Indian Standard Time: 7:30 AM, Sunday, November 20

Philippine Standard Time: 10 AM, Sunday, November 20

Japanese Standard Time: 11 AM, Sunday, November 20

Australia Central Standard Time: 11:30 AM, Sunday, November 20

What to expect (speculative)

First of all, the title of One Piece Episode 1041 suggests that it will focus on Yamato vs. Kaido and Franky vs. Sasaki. With all due respect to Franky, fans are probably much more interested in the first fight, and it's likely to take up most of the time in the episode. Still, since Franky is in the title, his fight will probably get the most screentime.

Fans can also look forward to an update on Otama's group, which is currently on the run from various Animal Kingdom Pirates fodder. This, ironically, may work in their favor, allowing them to convert even more Gifters to their side of the fight. As of now, the numbers have shifted to 16 thousand Beast Pirate allies versus 9 thousand Kozuki clan allies, resulting in a much more favorable outcast for Luffy and friends.

Lastly, One Piece Episode 1041 will probably have another update on Luffy and his situation. Considering that Yamato and Kaido would be doing the bulk of the fighting, this checkup may be prompted by one of them mentioning Luffy's name or achievements.

Keep reading Sportskeeda for your daily fix of One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news.

For comprehensive coverage of One Piece, check out SK One Piece Wiki

Poll : 0 votes