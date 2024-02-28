With the increasing popularity of One Piece, celebrities who love One Piece have also started to make themselves known in the industry. Anime in general has always been common in the life of celebrities, with some making it a big part of their lives.

Some directors also favor anime and like to bring its direction into their movies and show the world how the plotlines are delivered in the world of anime. For instance, the famous director Micheal B. Jordan referenced Naruto for his movie series Creed.

Just like Jordan, other celebrities have referenced several anime like One Piece in their day-to-day life and spoken about admiring the work of Eiichiro Oda. This article will take a look at 10 celebrities who love One Piece and explain why they love the anime so much.

IShowSpeed, Xxxtentacion, and 8 other celebrities who love One Piece

1) Xxxtentacion (Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy)

Xxxtentacion as seen in real life (Image via Instagram)

Rapper Xxxtentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy was murdered at the age of 20 in 2018. He had developed a huge fanbase with his music.

He is one of the celebrities who love One Piece and paid homage to the series on various occasions. His video gameplay on YouTube showed his home screen wallpaper, which was Perona from the Thriller Bark Pirates.

During on of his live performances, he also copied Luffy's pose which the latter displayed during his fight against Don Creig.

2) Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa as seen in real life (Image via Instagram)

Dua Lipa is an English-Albanian singer who started her professional career in 2013. With three Grammys, Lipa is considered to be on of the best female singers in the world.

She is also an avid anime fan of anime and one of the celebrities who love One Piece. The singer once paid homage to the series by wearing a dress with Straw Hat designs, indicating her love for the anime series.

3) IShowSpeed (Darren Jason Watkins Jr.)

IShowSpeed as seen in real life (Image via Instagram)

American streamer and YouTuber, Darren Jason gained popularity for his eccentric videos and his mispronunciation of famous footballers' names.

Jason, who goes by the name IShowSpeed is one of the celebrities who love One Piece. He has reacted to the series' game, called One Piece his favorite series during his streams, and also dressed in the classic Luffy attire on multiple occasions.

4) Sacha Boey

Sacha Boey as seen in real life (Image via Instagram)

Sacha Boey is a French football player and one of the latest signings of German Club Bayern Munich. He plays as a right-back (defender) and was bought for 30 million euros from Turkish Club Galatasaray.

Sacha Boey took over the internet when his signing video was uploaded by Bayern Munich video, in which he was portrayed as Monkey D. Luffy. He is one of the celebrities who love One Piece and has continuously uploaded videos surrounding this Shounen series.

5) Thorgan Hazard

Thorgan Hazard as seen in real life (Image via Instagram)

Thorgan Hazard is a Belgian football player and one of the recent signings of the Belgian club Anderlecht. He plays as a winger (attacker) and has enjoyed the spotlight in big German clubs like Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Thorgan Hazard has made himself known as one of the celebrities who loves One Piece. In a quick challenge during his time at Dortmund, after being asked what he remembers when he heard the word 'Japan,' Hazard stated, "One Piece."

6) Travis Scott (Jacques Bermon Webster II)

Travis Scott as seen in real life (Image via Instagram)

Travis Scott, aka Jacques Bermon, is an American rapper, songwriter, and record producer, who started his career in 2008.

Travis Scott is one of the celebrities who love One Piece and has repeatedly mentioned the series. His one Instagram status stated that he is rewatching One Piece and that it is his favorite show.

7) Jimin (Park Ji-min)

Jimin as seen in real life (Image via Instagram)

Park Jimin is a South Korean songwriter and dancer, who belongs to the K-pop band BTS. He is currently serving mandatory military service in the South Korean army.

Jimin is one of the celebrities who loves One Piece and has shown this on various occasions. Just like the majority fandom of this series, he is an avid fan of Roronoa Zoro, the deuteragonist of One Piece.

8) Lil Uzi (Symere Bysil Woods)

Lil Uzi as seen in real life (Image via Instagram)

Symerer Bysil, aka Lil Uzi, is an American rapper and singer. He made his career debut in 2012 and has been nominated for the Grammy award several times.

He is one of the celebrities who love One Piece and has paid homage to the series by referencing it in one of his rap songs. Uzi has also made several anime-based references on X, showing that he is an avid fan of this series.

9) Khaby Lame (Khabane Lame)

Khaby Lame as seen in real life (Image via Instagram)

Khabane Lame is an Italian influencer and the most followed person on TikTok, who gained fame for busting people's 'life hack' videos with simpler solutions.

Khaby was one of the first people to reference the arrival of Luffy's Gear 5th through his Instagram profile picture. He also has a collection of One Piece figurines, making him one of the celebrities who love One Piece.

10) Avril Lavigne (Avril Ramona Lavigne)

Avril Lavigne as seen in real life (Image via Instagram)

Avril Lavigne is a Canadian singer and songwriter, who has been nominated for the Grammy Awards eight times.

The singer is one of the celebrities who love One Piece and has given two songs for the movie 'One Piece Film Z.' Eiichiro Oda, the author of One Piece, and Avril are have claimed that they love each other's works after they got to know the other when they exchanged letters.

