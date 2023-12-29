"Stop talking s**t about One Piece" - IShowSpeed hits back at netizens criticizing his favorite anime

YouTube streamer and internet star Darren "IShowSpeed", known for his over-the-top and energetic content, has always showcased an immense interest in anime. Particularly, Darren is a big fan of the One Piece anime, known for its extensive number of episodes, with the total count standing at over 1000 individual episodes. As is the case with popular animes, some individuals do not like the One Piece anime and often criticize the show for its filler episodes.

One netizen posted a picture of Yuji Itadori, the main character from another hit anime series called Jujutsu Kaisen. In the post, the user stated that "all his suffering" should be taken, doubled, and given instead to Monkey D. Luffy, the main character of One Piece.

Darren, whose favorite anime is One Piece, could not bear this, as he said:

"Stop talking s**t about One Piece."

One Piece is an anime focused on the pirating adventures of Monkey D. Luffy, who gained the properties of rubber after consuming a strange fruit. In the anime, Luffy and his pirate crew sail the dangerous seas of the Grand Line to find a hidden island called Laugh Tale, which contains the 'One Piece', a legendary treasure.

The anime has been around for a long time, spanning over two decades, as it started in 1999. The huge number of filler episodes has often brought the anime under scrutiny.

The streamer, who has sky-rocketed in popularity in the last few years, has historically been a big fan of the anime, with his official YouTube banner as well as profile photo also showcasing Luffy.

The streamer has even made a music video dedicated to the show, along with extensive talks about the anime in collaborative YouTube videos.

Owing to Darren's hilarious callout to the X user, many netizens reacted, with some further egging the streamer on and others poking fun at the user for getting "cooked" by Speed:

Some more pertinent reactions from fans include:

IShowSpeed, being popular for his loud-mouthed content and spontaneous reaction, has sometimes been involved in controversies due to his unexpected behaviors and statements.

Most recently, a heated argument broke out between Darren and fellow streamer Stable Ronaldo. However, things turned ugly after Cody "Clix" brought up Darren's ex-girlfriend's infidelity, and a fallout took place between the two.