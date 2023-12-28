"You sick, sick f**k!" - IShowSpeed and Stable Ronaldo get into heated argument during Fortnite livestream

Darren "IShowSpeed" and Rani "Stable Ronaldo" got into a heated argument during the former's Fortnite stream on December 27, 2023. After Darren decided to randomly donate a hundred subs to Rani while watching his Fortnite livestream, his teammates contemplated whether to invite him to the in-game party.

When Cody "Clix" said not to invite him and sighed, unbeknownst to him, Speed was watching the live stream and proceeded to call the former out as soon as he was allowed to join the in-game Fortnite party. After cursing at him, Speed shifted his attention to Rani, who was caught in the crossfire.

Speed went off on another rant, this time against Rani:

"All I did was gift this Ronaldo short b**ch a hundred gifted subs. Shut up, n****a!"

Stable Ronaldo replied:

"You showed your me*t to my 13-year-old cousin! You sick, sick f**k!"

"Have some respect!" - IShowSpeed and Stable Ronaldo have a heated back-and-forth during live stream

(Timestamp: 2:47:47)

During a segment in his latest stream, Speed was seen visiting different Twitch channels and gifting subs. As such, he decided to gift a hundred subs to Stable Ronaldo, who was streaming Fortnite with Clix, among other streamers.

When the proposal of Speed being invited to the party was brought up, Clix disapproved, asking Rani not to invite him. Clix lacked enthusiasm about Darren being invited despite the latter not seeking an invitation in the first place.

Darren, who was listening to the commentary by Clix, joined the party specifically to curse the latter:

"Ay! Ay, Clix, you f**king piece of sh*t! Ay, Clix! Don't fucking 'huh?' me! The f**k? I didn't even wanna join in the first f**king place, you little black Travis Scott b**ch!"

Darren then called Clix out for asking not to invite him:

"All I did was gift Ronaldo a hundred f**king gifted subs and he said 'Don't invite him!' F**k you mean, 'Don't invite him', Cody? Really, f**king Cody? You b**ch a** n***a! Shut the f**k up!"

After the argument between the two ended, IShowSpeed seemed to have relatively piped down at the prospect of them all playing together. However, not long after, he directed his rant at Rani.

Rani, meanwhile, was not having any of it. Apart from bringing up the infamous indecent exposure incident, he said that he was the one who had actually invited IShowSpeed to the in-game party in the first place:

"I f**king am the one who told them to get you, bro! Have some respect! Have some respect, bro! I was the only one who said, 'Let's invite Speed', bro!"

Then, as IShowSpeed appeared to calm down and apologize, he once again picked on Cody:

"You right, my fault. You right, my fault. It was Cody Conrod though, b**cha**, bro! That's why you get no b**ches now, you little Cody piece of sh**!"

After this, things got uglier as Cody talked about IShowSpeed's girlfriend cheating on him:

"Your girlfriend got piped, bro. Your girlfriend got piped, bro, shut up, bro. Shut up, bro. Like why you- (Speed leaves Fortnite party)."

Netizens react to the heated conversation

IShowSpeed's rants left fans in stitches, and netizens were specifically amused by how quickly he calmed down when Rani brought up his infamous incident:

On the other hand, some netizens were less than entertained by the streamer's shenanigans:

Some more pertinent reactions from fans include:

IShowSpeed often hosts a variety of content on his channel. This ranges from Fortnite gameplay to chatting with random strangers on Omegle alternatives, where he has been the subject of racist rants, with one such incident occurring recently.