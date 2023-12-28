"What the f**k is going on with Omegle?" - IShowSpeed left flabbergasted after stranger goes on a racist rant against him

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" once again has gone viral after interacting with a stranger on the video-calling platform called OmeTV. For context, OmeTV connects users from all over the world, similar to the services provided by Omegle, which is no longer available. In a 23-second clip posted on X (formerly Twitter), IShowSpeed matched with an individual who went on a racist rant against him.

While using the N-word, the person exclaimed:

"Get them the f**k out of here! F**king, who the f**k are you, man?! You want to go, bro? F**king n****r, get the f**k out! Go back to the f**king cotton fields. Get the f**k out of here! You f**king monkey, get the f**k out of here. I'm skipping, f**k you!"

IShowSpeed was visibly flabbergasted by the individual's antics and remarked:

"What the f**k! Who the f**k... who is this fat a*s? Shut your fat... shut your fat a*s up! You fat f**king b**ch! Shut your fat a*s up! Bro, what the f**k is going on with Omegle?"

"What’s wrong with that guy?" - Netizens react to a stranger on OmeTV going on a racist tirade against IShowSpeed

X user @DramaAlert's post featuring the YouTube streamer's heated verbal altercation with a stranger on OmeTV has garnered significant traction. Numerous fans were shocked by the individual's racist comments:

X user @MagnumCovers commented on how the Ohio native handled the situation:

Another community member weighed in on the OmeTV user's behavior by writing:

"What's wrong with that guy?"

On the other hand, user @hitxne believed that IShowSpeed was the one who instigated the verbal altercation:

This isn't the first time Darren has found himself in a situation like this. On November 29, 2023, the 18-year-old collaborated with Kick ambassador Adin Ross and interacted with strangers on OmeTV. They connected with two women at one point, one of whom used the racial slur on IShowSpeed.

When Adin Ross heard this, he "stepped in" to defend the recently unbanned Twitch personality and started hurling insults at them.