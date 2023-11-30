"I will make your dad gay!" - Adin Ross lashes out at women who used the N-word while interacting with IShowSpeed

Adin Ross finally collaborated with YouTuber Darren "IShowSpeed" in a livestream on November 29, 2023. A moment from the broadcast, during which the content creators interacted with two women on the video-calling platform OmeTV, went viral on social media. Things took a turn when one of the individuals said the N-word.

Here's what she said:

"(IShowSpeed asks how old the individuals are) 18 and I've got a n***er."

Meanwhile, the other person said:

"You look like that dude who said n***a."

Both internet personalities were taken aback when they heard this, and Ross expressed his displeasure at the person's antics. He then "stepped in" to defend the 18-year-old and threatened to assault the individual.

The Florida native remarked:

"No, that's not even cool, bro. She said the hard-r. Hey, I got you. Let me step in. Hey, listen up, you little blond wh*re. Listen, I'm going to come to your house. I'm going to f**king grab you by your hair, cut your hair off. I'm going to make you eat it. Then, I'm going to stab you. I'm in Florida, what's up, jit? What's up, b**ch? You f**king wh*re. You're not going to come up with the hard-r! Shut the f**k up, b**ch!"

While hurling insults at them, Adin Ross added:

"I'll knock your daddy out. I'm going to f**k your dad, too. I'll f**k him. I don't care. I'll make him gay. I don't give a f**k! I will make your dad gay! I will f**king f**k your dad and I'll f**king beat you up, b**ch! I will f**king smack the f**k out of you! You deserve to have a f**king chainsaw, sawed in half! You racist wh*re!"

"Racists have no place in modern society" - Fans comment on Adin Ross and IShowSpeed's reaction to women who called YouTuber the N-word

X (formerly Twitter) user @DramaAlert's post about the incident has generated significant traction on the social media platform. Kick streamer Jon Zherka shared his thoughts on IShowSpeed by writing:

One viewer made a lighthearted comment, stating that IShowSpeed was "healing" Adin Ross:

X user @raymakshi chimed in on the situation, commenting:

"Racists have no place in modern society."

Here are some more fan reactions:

This is the first time IShowSpeed and Adin Ross have collaborated in nearly a year.

For those unaware, the two became embroiled in a feud earlier this year when the Kick ambassador revealed that the YouTuber's manager had told him not to be associated with him due to previous controversies.