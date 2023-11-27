Adin Ross willing to spend $1,000,000 to collaborate with Eminem on Kick livestream

During a recent livestream, Adin Ross claimed he was willing to spend $1,000,000 to collaborate with Eminem on his Kick channel. While browsing submissions on his official Discord server, the streamer came across an old Eminem freestyle video. Referring to the 51-year-old as the "greatest rapper of all time," Adin Ross said:

"This is the greatest rapper of all time. This is the Michael Jordan of rap. Sorry chat, rap nowadays is a joke. Like, you think these new rappers are studying dictionaries? This motherf**ker used to read the dictionary every day! Like, every f**king day. He would study this game, bro. He broke the game."

After claiming that Eminem got "real-life canceled," the Florida native expressed interest in working with him on livestream. He elaborated:

"What do you think does he do now, chat? Wait, how old is Eminem? Chat, he's 50. Do you think he will link with me? Yes or no. I would pay a million dollars to do an Eminem stream. I swear to god. On my life, I would pay Eminem. I swear on god, I would pay an M (million) for Eminem."

Expand Tweet

"Someone tell Paul Rosenberg to hit my line" - Adin Ross on wanting to spend $1 million to collaborate with Eminem

During the Just Chatting segment of his November 27, 2023, livestream, Adin Ross referred to Eminem as the "Michael Jordan of rap." He then explained why he believed the celebrity was "real-life canceled":

"They canceled Eminem. He got real-life canceled. There was no social media. He got real-life canceled and got black-balled from everything. And he's a multi-platinum selling f**king artist. No person could've done it back then. He said some s**t about, 'I hate f**gots.' The answer is yes. He was dissing the gays. He was dissing everybody and he didn't give a f**k! This motherf**ker was on some s**t, chat!"

After stating that he was willing to spend a million dollars to collaborate with Eminem on his Kick channel, the indefinitely banned Twitch personality remarked:

"Someone tell Paul Rosenberg (Eminem's manager) to hit my line. Someone tell Paul Rosenberg to text David Stromberg; look at that - Rosenberg and Stromberg. Tell them, an M to get Eminen on stream!"

Adin Ross went on to say that his interaction with Eminem would be the "greatest interview stream of all time:

"Man, I know so much about this motherf**ker, it would be the greatest interview stream of all time. And, we're both drug addicts in some form of a way! I mean, I know you're way worse."

Fans react to the streamer's clip

Numerous fans on X (formerly Twitter) have shared their thoughts on Adin Ross wanting to collaborate with Eminem. Here's what they said:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While some fans believed Adin Ross teaming up with Eminem would be a "hit," others speculated about whether the latter would agree to an interview with the Kick streamer for a million dollars.