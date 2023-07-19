"You keep getting dragged back down to degeneracy" - Andrew Tate brutally roasts Adin Ross after latter claims to be making better life changes

On July 19, 2023, Kick streamer Adin Ross appeared as a guest on controversial personality Andrew Tate's podcast, Emergency Meeting. During their much-anticipated interaction, the former opened up about making positive life changes. According to the 22-year-old, he had stopped using drugs and told Andrew Tate that he would be surprised upon seeing his transformation by the end of the year.

However, the former professional kickboxer stated that he did not believe Adin Ross' promises. He began roasting the indefinitely banned Twitch streamer, saying:

"I've tried long enough with you. And, for some reason, you keep getting dragged back down to degeneracy."

"I don't give a f**k if you end up homeless on the street" - Andrew Tate's response to Adin Ross making positive life changes garners attention on social media

During the initial moments of the most recent episode of the Emergency Meeting podcast, Adin Ross discussed the changes he has been making in his life. He elaborated:

"Hey, truth be told - I quit drugs. I'm starting to get up at a reasonable hour now. Brother, I'm making changes to my life for the better. And watch, by the end of 2023, when you'll actually see me the way you were supposed to see me, you'll be like, 'Wow!' And, you know what? You'll be happy. You'll really understand, like, drugs are a big problem in the world and I'm going to get over it! I'm clean!"

However, Andrew Tate was seemingly uninterested in hearing the Kick ambassador's promises, claiming that he'd heard similar ones made before. Tate began to lash out at him, saying:

"I've heard all this s**t before from you, Adin. I'm no longer emotionally invested. I don't give a f**k if you end up homeless on the street. Fentanyl addict, injecting yourself with whatever poison you decide you need on that day. Completely uninterested. Don't even text me. I don't care!"

Andrew Tate asserted that he was not "interested" in Adin Ross' life path. He added:

"So, I'm no longer interested in your life path. I don't give a s**t when you become the most famous man in the world. Which, of course, won't happen because that is me. Or a drug-riddled piece of s**t, somewhere on the street in LA, still talking about the time you used to have a streaming career. Either way, absolutely makes no difference to me! I do not care!"

Fans react to Andrew Tate and Adin Ross' interaction

Numerous streaming community members on Twitter have shared their thoughts on the interaction between the controversial internet personalities. Here's what they said:

This is not the first time Andrew Tate has lashed out at Adin Ross. On June 25, 2023, the former trolled the Kick streamer by calling him a "bigot" and "disgusting" for his anti-LGBTQ+ tweet.