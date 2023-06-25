"You're a f*cking bigot": Andrew Tate calls out Adin Ross for his anti-LGBTQ+ tweet on recent livestream

A clip of Andrew Tate calling out Adin Ross for being a "bigot" in reference to the latter's anti-LGBTQ+ tweet is going viral on social media. Fans were eagerly waiting for their first collaboration since the former was released from jail in March 2023. Recently, both controversial online personalities were chatting about their relationship when the topic of gender came about.

For those unaware, both were on very friendly terms last year, having appeared on plenty of videos and livestreams. In the recent broadcast, Adin was talking about the much-publicized arrest of his 'friend' and having no one to look up to when he casually mentioned the backlash he received after a controversial tweet about there being only two genders. Here's what he said:

"You get locked up, and the world switches on me because I'm saying all these tweets, 'there's two genders,' and everyone's calling me an enemy and all these crazy things. I don't have anyone to talk to, bro, who's my role model? Who the f*ck, who do I look up to? I have no one."

At this point, Andrew interrupted him, asking if he had just said that there were only two genders. When Adin Ross' answer was in the affirmative, Tate slammed his take on LGBTQ+ issues and called him a 'disgusting bigot':

"You're a f*cking bigot. That is disgusting!"

"Bro switched teams": Twitter reacts as Andrew Tate admonishes Adin Ross for saying there are only two genders

Adin Updates @AdinUpdatess Andrew Tate called Adin Ross a bigot for tweeting “There are only 2 genders” Andrew Tate called Adin Ross a bigot for tweeting “There are only 2 genders” 💀 https://t.co/krPIpcFer0

In the short clip taken from their recent on-stream collaboration, Tate — who is currently under house arrest in Romania and had been recently charged with human trafficking and r*pe — appears to have come out in defense of the trans community after admonishing Adin Ross for his take on genders. The former Kickboxer was quite annoyed and said:

"Where did you get that idea? Where would you come up with the crazy idea that there are only two genders? When did that get into your brain?You should know better."

For those out of the loop, all of this is in reference to a rant from an Adin Ross Kick stream from back in February where he joked about 'killing' trans people and the following tweet:

adin @adinross THERE ARE ONLY 2 GENDERS. THERE ARE ONLY 2 GENDERS.

It appears Andrew Tate, a man Adin has looked up to in the past, does not approve of transphobia and homophobia. Accusing Ross of spreading "hate and bigotry" that endangers vulnerable people, Tate proceeds to say:

"People like you are constantly spreading hate and bigotry with your false science that is damaging to the lives of so many innocent, young children out there in the world today. I want you to know that I am extremely disgusted with you. It was bad enough you didn't write to me. And then when I was in f*cking jail, you're spreading bigotry."

Initially, Adin Ross was taken aback and then asked Andrew to clarify his position on gender. He said:

"Um, okay. So how many genders are there, bro?"

In a show of solidarity with the trans and LGBTQ+ community, Andrew Tate responded:

"It's a spectrum."

He got quite agitated when Adin Ross pushed back and would tell him to talk to his long-haired weird friends for clarification. Calling the Kick streamer "blind,' he added:

"It's a spectrum, dummy. Can't you see? Are you blind, you think you just walk through life and see men and women? It's a f*cking spectrum!"

Many on the internet noted how surprising it was to see Tate talk about these progressive issues in such a manner, as he is known for his controversial takes. Some even suggested that he had "switched teams" to "save his image":

Some maintained that he was merely joking or trolling Adin and that his statements were ironic.

George Chaviano @ChavianoGeorge @AdinUpdatess Damn I thought Andrew was based for a second @AdinUpdatess Damn I thought Andrew was based for a second

Andrew Tate and Adin Ross had been quite close before the former was detained by the police in December 2022. Here's a deep dive into their relationship for those interested.

Poll : 0 votes