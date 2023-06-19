"What do any of them even teach?" - Andrew Tate slams Adin Ross and Kai Cenat's "influence" during a recent podcast

Controversial internet personality Andrew Tate returned to his podcast, "Emergency Meeting," following a six-month break. During a live stream of the podcast, Andrew indirectly criticized popular streamers Adin Ross and Kai Cenat. During his rant, he raised doubts about their impact on their followers and criticized them for not helping people.

Andrew Tate, currently under house arrest, made a comeback on Rumble with his latest episode of the "Emergency Meeting" podcast alongside his brother Tristan. Speaking about the new generation of streamers, he questioned:

"What do any of them even teach?"

Andrew Tate lashes out against Twitch and Kick streamers

Andrew Tate is known for his tendency to make provocative statements about individuals, often stirring up controversy. During his latest podcast, he lashed out at the new-age streamers, saying:

"How does your life get better from listening to any of these people? What do they teach you? What do they tell you? What do they instill inside of you? When's the last time you've listened to them and felt fire in your soul or fire in your blood to become a better man?"

He continued:

"When's the last time any influencer, on anywhere on the internet, any of them, any of these people streaming this garbage on Twitch and Kick and all these sh*t websites, when's the last time any of them have ever helped anybody?"

Andrew Tate asserted that individuals like himself and streamers on Rumble are the ones who speak the "truth."

He further insinuated that if he adopted the same behavior as other streamers, such as wearing Pokemon costumes, he believes he would not be canceled.

Although Andrew did not explicitly mention any names, given the surrounding context of the clip, it can be inferred that he was referring to Twitch and Kick streamers like Kai and Adin.

What did Adin Ross say?

Adin Ross promptly reacted to Andrew Tate's recent rant and addressed the criticism directed towards him. He said:

"Dude, Andrew, what the f**k did I do bro? You f**k bald bit*h! What the f**k did I even do bro? I'm sitting here I just relax bro."

The Kick streamer added:

"Yo, who the f**k does he think I am, bro? I'm gonna go to Romania to smack the sh*t out of him bro."

He stated:

"Chat, he wrong bro. He's wrong bro. Andrew, how could you say that bro, after all we went through. It's sh*t bro."

While Adin promptly responded to Andrew's remarks, Kai Cenat has remained silent on the matter. It is worth noting that Kai also livestreams on Rumble alongside fellow streamer IShowSpeed.

