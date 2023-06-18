5 most popular Just Chatting streamers on Rumble

With an unwavering commitment to safeguarding free speech, many streamers have been towards Rumble, an increasingly popular streaming platform. Rumble's unique decentralized approach to content dissemination, encompassing live video broadcasts and recorded videos, has resonated strongly with streamers seeking an outlet that champions unrestricted expression and their true selves.

Seeking to distinguish itself from conventional streaming giants like YouTube and Twitch, Rumble offers streamers an array of revenue-generating opportunities. These opportunities encompass advertising partnerships, licensing agreements, and a gratuity system.

The Toronto-based streaming organization and platform has already garnered acclaim for fostering an inclusive and hospitable community in the short span it has been live. As Rumble continues to attract high-profile figures, we delve into the profiles of the five most popular Just Chatting streamers who have chosen to trust this new platform and walk a path different than your average Twitch streamer and YouTuber be it due to suspensions, bans, or other personal reasons.

Andrew Tate and four other popular Just Chatting streamers on Rumble

1) Mizkif

Starting off this list is Rumble's most recent addition to its rapidly growing roster, popular YouTuber and Twitch streamer Matthew "Mizkif." On May 29, 2023, the charismatic personality, based out of Austin, Texas, clarified that he has opted against entering an exclusive live-streaming agreement and intends to broadcast on the Rumble platform twice a week, offering his fans a new streaming experience alongside the usual Twitch option.

Mizkif's debut stream the following day achieved a peak viewership of 9,160, with an average viewership of over 8,000 viewers across his four-hour-long stream, as reported by Streams Charts. At the time of writing, Mizkif has amassed over 13.7K followers on Rumble. However, given that the platform is a video-sharing one similar to YouTube, only time will tell if Mizkif reaches the same heights he did on Twitch.

2) LeafyIsHere

The second most popular English-speaking Just Chatting streamer on Rumble is the notorious ex-YouTuber Calvin "LeafyIsHere." The former American comedian gained notoriety through his controversial conduct and involvement in numerous manufactured beef after his regular gaming commentaries failed to establish himself among the other YouTubers.

However, due to his penchant for provocation, Leafy has encountered significant setbacks throughout his controversial career, including bans from social media platforms and, more noticeably, getting banned from both his YouTube channels. In response, he sought refuge on Rumble, where he currently boasts a follower count of 24.8K followers, which continues to grow daily.

3) JiDion

The next entry on this list is Rumble's latest big-name signing, one of America's biggest menaces, and a content creator synonymous with being an internet provocateur and troll, Jidon "JiDion." This 22-year-old Houston native has consistently made headlines, both for positive and negative reasons, owing to the controversial nature of his content over the past five years.

Whether adopting the notable alias "DeMarcus Cousins III" or distributing the contentious "N-word pass" to strangers on the street, his journey has been eventful and characterized by a refusal to conform to societal norms and keep pushing the boundaries of what is 'socially acceptable' via the content he produces.

Rumble announced on April 10, 2023, that JiDion had signed an exclusive contract with the Toronto-based company to live stream exclusively on Rumble and create videos for the platform. Jid has amassed over 153K followers on the platform in just over two months.

4) Sneako

Arguably one of the first adopters of Rumble, Nicolas "Sneako" had cemented his legacy as one of YouTube's leading content creators thanks to his unique style of presenting content, which often combined introspective storytelling with insightful commentary on various societal issues. However, due to his close associations and relations with controversial figures like Andrew Tate, Ye, and Nick Fuentes, to name a few, Nico's career has been marred in controversy.

Most notably, Sneako's willingness to express his controversial thoughts on subjects like "woke" culture and feminism garnered significant attention or notoriety, ultimately leading to his YouTube channels being banned in October 2022. These bans prompted Sneako to find haven in a new streaming platform that vouched for the right to expression, Rumble. Within a remarkably short span of time, he amassed a following of 100K on Rumble and currently has a followership of over 251K followers on the platform.

5) Andrew Tate

Wrapping up this list of the most popular Just Chatting streamers on Rumble is none other than the controversial kickboxer-turned-media personality Andrew Tate. The polarizing figure has made a name for himself thanks to his provocative statements and ideologies that he would spout while streaming alongside his brother, Tristan, on Rumble in 2022. The Tate brothers averaged an audience of approximately 100k viewers per stream until they were picked by the Romanian police, imprisoned, and subsequently placed under house arrest.

Despite their unplanned hiatus, after their release from prison, Andrew Tate and his brother made a long-awaited comeback to live streaming on June 3, 2023. With their comeback stream titled "Emergency Meeting," the Tate brothers managed to attract an unprecedented peak viewership of over 432,000 concurrent viewers, solidifying their enduring appeal.

Despite the brothers experiencing a power outage mid-stream, fueling speculations that the brothers were under a 'Matrix attack,' this was reportedly the biggest turnout Andrew Tate has ever witnessed for his live streams. Top G currently has over 1.41 million followers on Rumble, making him the most popular Just Chatting streamer by far.

