“They be faking religion” - BruceDropEmOff calls out Sneako and IShowSpeed for pretending to be Muslims

Streamer Bruce "BruceDropEmOff" called out streamers Nico "Sneako" and Darren "IShowSpeed" for feigning devotion to the Islamic faith. Recently, Sneako criticized the "leniency" of the Christian community, while IShowSpeed stated that he was observing Ramadan. It is still unclear whether he strictly adhered to it.
Bruce strongly believes that both Sneako and IShowSpeed are faking their religious devotion. He said that pretending to follow a different religion is not "cool" and added:
BruceDropEmOff, who recently inked a non-exclusive contract with Kick, strongly criticized fellow streamers Sneako and IShowSpeed for using religion as content.
For context, Sneako has chosen to emulate the controversial online personality Andrew Tate, who publicly declared his commitment to Islam. Recently, the former engaged in an online dispute with fellow streamer JiDion regarding their respective religious beliefs.
IShowSpeed, on the other hand, has been influenced by individuals in his inner circle. For instance, he sought guidance from YouTuber Chunkz on how to navigate his own path within Islam.
BruceDropEmOff, however, believes:
"Yo bro, I'm not gonna lie, bro, why do ni**as be fake Muslim chat? Can we talk about it, bro? Yo that Sneako ni**a, all them ni**a, yo Speed, like, they be faking religion to get popularity."
He added:
"I don't think that sh*t (is) cool, bro. Rappers and sh*t. Like, they be faking that sh*t."
Finally, he said they should stop doing that:
"Give me that f**king kufi off your f**king head ni**a. Give me that sh*t. Stop doing that. What are you doing? Ni**a you were just at a Church last year with your mama and dad. What the f**k are you doing?"
IShowSpeed, who acknowledged observing the fasting period during Ramadan in March and April, faced significant criticism when he was spotted dining in a restaurant during that time (March 29). Despite the scrutiny, the YouTube streamer maintained that he was genuinely adhering to the fasting practices of Ramadan and urged his critics to focus on their own observance (April 03).