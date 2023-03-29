The “Bill Clinton Kid” trolls IShowSpeed by giving him a Messi-signed jersey

Matan Even, also known as the Bill Clinton Kid, has made yet another peculiar appearance. This time, he presented a Barcelona jersey that was signed by multiple players, including Messi, to the popular YouTuber Darren "IShowSpeed".

Details of his appearance remain uncertain, including how he acquired the jersey and discovered IShowSpeed's location, who happened to be at a diner at the time. Naturally, the streamer was bemused at the sight of Matan. He exclaimed:

"Who the f**k?"

Matan Even @mataneven Gave Speed a Signed Messi Jersey Gave Speed a Signed Messi Jersey https://t.co/tYR5Oxsv97

IShowSpeed is taken aback after meeting the Bill Clinton kid

For those unfamiliar, Matan gained the nickname "The Bill Clinton Kid" when he caused a stir by trespassing onto the stage during the Game Awards 2022. While on stage, he declared that he was nominating Bill Clinton and referred to him as "Reformed Orthodox Rabbi Bill Clinton."

Since his peculiar appearance, the Bill Clinton Kid has been making appearances in various streams of popular creators, such as xQc and Kai Cenat. His latest prank featured IShowSpeed, who was at the eatery. He approached the creator and said:

"Hey man, how are you doing? What's going on? I brought you a nice kit from your favorite guy, signed by all of the players. You can have a good time with this. It's signed by the best."

IShowSpeed reacted by asking if he was referring to Ronaldo. Matan replied:

"No, it's Messi on there."

Speedy Updates @SpeedUpdates1

Bro this kid is everywhere Bro this kid is everywhere 😭 https://t.co/5jn212ppdU

Moments later, IShowSpeed shared a Snapchat video of their conversation. Matan was seen strolling back, after which the former said:

"This weird a** man just f**king gave me a Messi shirt."

Matan responded:

"You happy with the jersey? You like it?"

A confused IShowSpeed responded:

"What the f**k is wrong with this dude?"

Matan continued:

"I found this guy here, I gave this jersey, signed by the GOAT."

IShowSpeed, a well-known Ronaldo fanatic, answered by 'barking' at him. Matan then slammed the door shut in response to the gesture.

Fans react to the clips

The Bill Clinton kid has piqued the curiosity of the online community since blowing up at the Streamer Awards. Here's how fans reacted to the latest incident:

sol🇦🇺 @solAU__ @SpeedUpdates1 Bro needs to be hired by the CIA @SpeedUpdates1 Bro needs to be hired by the CIA😭 https://t.co/pvOy3ZF3Zd

𝐓𝐊🇯🇲 @SalahTheory @mataneven Nah you’re literally every where all at once @mataneven Nah you’re literally every where all at once 😭

AQ @ANTONNNQQ @SpeedUpdates1 Naaah this Bill Clinton kid x Speed crossover is wild af @SpeedUpdates1 Naaah this Bill Clinton kid x Speed crossover is wild af 💀

Scuffed05 @scuffed05 @SpeedUpdates1 This guy’s probably my favourite person atm because he’s just everywhere like he’s doing random side quests🤣 @SpeedUpdates1 This guy’s probably my favourite person atm because he’s just everywhere like he’s doing random side quests🤣💀

Salman Ahmed @salm_starr @SpeedUpdates1 How the hell is this guy spawning at different locations @SpeedUpdates1 How the hell is this guy spawning at different locations

wynzmans @WYNZMANS @matanevenoff When an unstoppable force meets an immovable object @matanevenoff When an unstoppable force meets an immovable object 💀

Matan Even has already surpassed 104K subscribers on his YouTube channel. He usually posts political commentary videos as well as other content related to the online world.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes