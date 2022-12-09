What is a Groyper? Hilarious Bill Clinton Orthodox Rabbi memes take over Twitter post Game Awards incident 

The 2022 Game Awards was trending more than expected on social media after a kid abruptly went on stage and announced that he would like to nominate former president Bill Clinton for an award. This took place near the end of the show right after the developers of FromSoftware collected their Game of the Year award for Elden Ring.

After Hidetaka Miyazaki and his translator completed their speech, the unidentified stage crasher who appeared towards the side of the Elden Ring director took it upon himself to make an announcement. The show's broadcasters were only able to catch a part of what he said. It was reported that the youngster announced:

“Hey my turn, I just want to thank everybody and say I want to nominate this award to me reformed orthodox rabbi Bill Clinton, thank everybody”

This immediately sparked confusion among the audience and other show viewers.

Journalist Geoff Keighley then attempted to calm down the frenzy following the Bill Clinton speech. He also took to Twitter to announce:

“The individual who interrupted our Game of the Year moment has been arrested.”

What is a Groyper? Young Bill Clinton critic’s relation to meme explained

After the Bill Clinton-hater went viral across social media, several Twitter users claimed that the youngster had ties to right-wing media organizations. Sources also claimed that the phrase he uttered onstage was an antisemitic phrase. While many initially found the stage moment hilarious, when news of him being a right-wing supporter spread like wildfire, netizens denounced him.

Several Twitter users also claimed that the young man was a racist and appeared on alt-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ InfoWars show.

It is important to note that the aforementioned information has been speculated upon and has not been confirmed by the young man himself.

As news of the stage crasher being part of right-wing organizations went viral online, many associated the young man with a Groyper. This refers to a meme inspired by Pepe the Frog. A Groyper rests his chin on interlinked hands. This image is commonly used as a profile picture of alt-right supporters.

Along with the Groypers allowing one to identify an alt-right member, it is also the name of a far-right, alt-right nationalist and conservative group called the Groyper Army. It is led by Nicholas J. Fuentes.

It remains unclear whether the young award crasher is part of the Groyper Army.

Netizens react to Game Awards youngster dissing Bill Clinton on stage

Internet users were sent into a frenzy after the awards ceremony moment. As many continued to find the identity of the young man, others expressed exasperation regarding the entire matter. Many could not believe that the internet managed to find out that the youngster was allegedly a Groyper and a racist, moments after many expressed a liking towards the young man. A few tweets read:

Clefabledude @clefabledude Bill Clinton kid is an infowars groyper Bill Clinton kid is an infowars groyper https://t.co/XXYyBuCdKz

𝕾𝖍𝖊𝖊𝖓𝖆 @CyberVillainess how did people not know right from the beginning that the guy who crashed the game awards stage was racist? Like how are you surprised the guy who says "my rabbi Bill Clinton" is a groyper? how did people not know right from the beginning that the guy who crashed the game awards stage was racist? Like how are you surprised the guy who says "my rabbi Bill Clinton" is a groyper?

Error @errorxo99 how that kid was standing on stage getting ready to shout out bill clinton at the game awards how that kid was standing on stage getting ready to shout out bill clinton at the game awards https://t.co/06ZfSTxk01

c*llum @twinkophrenia i haven’t seen a single piece of evidence of the bill clinton kid being a groyper but i’d honestly believe it just off vibes i haven’t seen a single piece of evidence of the bill clinton kid being a groyper but i’d honestly believe it just off vibes

kitty pryde hate account @fleaval @HUNTlNGHAWK I’m not surprised because only a groyper would use a once-in-a-lifetime chance of broadcasting a message to millions around the world to shoutout Bill Clinton @HUNTlNGHAWK I’m not surprised because only a groyper would use a once-in-a-lifetime chance of broadcasting a message to millions around the world to shoutout Bill Clinton

Rushlimbob @Rushlimbob Reformed orthodox rabbi Bill Clinton. Did I hear that right? Reformed orthodox rabbi Bill Clinton. Did I hear that right? https://t.co/nQFJWUxXxK

🍁 Bang!🍁 Frankie goes to Hollywood @Milk_inna_Bag The whole internet loves the TGA kid, the kid who snuck on stage to nominate an award to Bill Clinton! *5 seconds later* We regret to inform you the kid is racist The whole internet loves the TGA kid, the kid who snuck on stage to nominate an award to Bill Clinton! *5 seconds later* We regret to inform you the kid is racist

apex redditor @dwarf_irl why did he have to be a groyper im so mad why cant things just be funny and not antisemetic why did he have to be a groyper im so mad why cant things just be funny and not antisemetic

cailin 💫 @kingcailin weird rightwing groyper kid wearing yeezys, pulling a kanye, and telling some bad antisemitic joke should be alerting everyones warning bells weird rightwing groyper kid wearing yeezys, pulling a kanye, and telling some bad antisemitic joke should be alerting everyones warning bells

Many have speculated that the stage crasher was streamer Wantep as the two share a striking resemblance. However, the streamer was live tweeting as the event took place, making it highly unlikely that it was him causing chaos.

