 "Some prophetic Nostradamus s**t": Eerily accurate Garfunkel and Oates Kanye and Hitler video from 13 years ago goes viral 

Kanye West’s ongoing antisemitic rant seems to be predicted by comedic group Garfunkel and Oates. A video of the latter’s skit where they performed a sketched titled Who Said It: Kanye or Hitler has gone viral across social media platforms. Netizens have since taken to social media to express shock over how the video foreshadowed, the singer’s ongoing tirade against the Jews.

In 2009, Garfunkel and Oates group that consisted of Riki Lindhome and Kate Micucci performed the comedic skit. A video of the same has been uploaded to their official YouTube channel. At the time of writing this article, it had amassed nearly four million views. In the sketch, the pair recited quotes from both West and the Nazi leader. The audience had to determine who said each quote.

Lindhome started off the sketch by asking the crowd who said the following quote- “When a man is starving in the streets, he’s not thinking about bread and water, but of caviar and champagne.”

The audience seemed perplexed. The person who recited the quote was Adolf Hitler.

The pair went on to ask who said- “I stand here as a revolutionary. It is as a revolutionary against the revolution.” Although some answered by saying Kanye West, the quote was actually said by Hitler.

Lindhome finally recited- “I can design something for Obama to go to the club in.” The audience precisely guessed the correct answer being West.

Netizens react to Garfunkel and Oates accurately predicted Kanye West’s admiration towards Adolf Hitler

Although the comedic sketch did not specify that the 45-year-old musician was a follower of the Nazi leader, many found it peculiar how West is now spewing anti-Jew remarks similar to that of Hitler. The comedic clip went viral after West infamously confessed on Alex Jones’ InfoWars show that he likes Hitler.

Many were stunned by how relevant the comedy sketch was now more than ever. A few comments online read:

What has Kanye West been up to recently?

The disgraced rapper released a new song titled Someday We'll Be Free on Instagram on Wednesday. In the track, the Yeezy-designer vowed to abstain from s*x until marriage and also referred to his previous disturbing tweet where he vowed to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.”

West captioned the purple graphic photo:

“Waking up to I can’t do this anymore text And The bible said I can’t have anymore s*x Till marriage And no drip till Paris And the meek shall flourish”

Another verse read:

“And everyone’s a Karen When they claim they care and Wasn’t given a fair hand Getting calls from parents God calls for prayer rants”

The Donda singer went on to claim that his former partners, including ex-wife Kim Kardashian and model Juliana Nalu, broke up with him because he was constantly in the headlines. He sang:

“You know honestly Yall all honor me I know it’s cause the headlines Why she wanna leave”

West also recently announced that he would be running for president in the 2024 elections.

