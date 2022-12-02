Iconic hip-hop artist Kanye West headlined the news today following his insensitive remarks made on a podcast that drew the attention of former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III.

Major companies, such as Adidas, Gap, Balenciaga, CAA, JPMorgan Chase, Peloton, and Foot Locker, have all cut ties with West following the comments he made earlier this year.

West joined Alex Jones' podcast, Infowars, on Thursday, December 1 and made some erroneous comments about Hitler.

West said:

"I see good things about Hitler also. I love everyone. Jewish people are not going to tell me you can love us, and you can love what we’re doing to you with the contracts, and you can love what we’re pushing with the pornography. But this guy that invented highways, invented the very microphone that I use as a musician, you can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good, and I’m done with that."

This caused analyst and former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III to tweet angrily about West.

RG3 Tweeted:

“Somebody tell Kanye to SHUT UP!!!”

Robert Griffin III says he would play in the NFL again under the right circumstance

Robert Griffin III was drafted second-overall by the Washington Redskins in the 2012 NFL draft. He had a great career early on, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year. He made the Pro Bowl as a rookie, leading Washington to the playoffs.

RGIII said:

"Yeah, it would have to be the right situation. You know, we have fun on that [Monday Night Countdown] set, and the guys like to bust my chops about playing or not. I am 32. I'm a lot younger than Steve Young, and Booger could never tackle me when he was playing anyway. So, we have a good time there. But I wanna fully maximize what I can out of broadcasting, and if you can't tell, I'm having a ton of fun with it.

"When you see stuff like what happened to Tua in last Sunday’s game and your family is on edge every time you step on a football field, those are things that you have to take into account. But for me, it has to be the right situation."

Griffin currently works for ESPN, and his contract would allow him to return to the NFL if the opportunity presented itself.

He last played with the Baltimore Ravens in 2020, appearing in four games with one start. He is currently an analyst for ESPN College Football and NFL Live.

