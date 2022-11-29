Gimp mask meaning explored as Kim Kardashian is slammed over North West outfit amid Balenciaga scandal 

Kim Kardashian has faced immense backlash after addressing the recent Balenciaga ad campaign controversy. Now, the reality star is facing the wrath of the internet for allowing her daughter North West, to wear a gimp mask.

The luxury fashion house has been receiving immense flack online since releasing an ad campaign that featured children holding teddy bears which were seemingly wearing bondage costumes. In the brand’s photoshoot netizens also spotted a legal document pertaining to the Supreme Court’s decision on a child p*rnography case. Netizens were expectedly stunned.

Hoop @xhoop Hey Photographers :

When Balenciaga hires you to shoot their new lookbook & you show up to find a toddler laid across a sofa with wine glasses & bondage gear arranged around them, you walk away. Period. Hey Photographers : When Balenciaga hires you to shoot their new lookbook & you show up to find a toddler laid across a sofa with wine glasses & bondage gear arranged around them, you walk away. Period. https://t.co/DSoHgQLM6O

Internet users called out the brand’s celebrity ambassadors including Bella Hadid, Naomi Campbell, Nicole Kidman and Kim Kardashian, among others, to publicly condemn the company. However, till date the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is the only celebrity to have addressed the controversial ad campaign.

One may expect netizens to end the cancelation of Kim Kardashian after she addressed the Balenciaga campaign. However, that was not the case. Netizens were displeased after the Skims founder seemingly hinted in her statement that she will continue working for the brand. They went on to criticize the KKW Beauty founder and also uncovered images of North West wearing a gimp mask.

Morgan Ariel @itsmorganariel



Tell me that the Kardashian family didn’t already know what Balenciaga was promoting before this photoshoot was highlighted to the world.



They knew & they celebrate it.



#BalenciagaGate #balencia This is Kim Kardashian’s daughter showcasing Balenciaga’s gimp face mask.Tell me that the Kardashian family didn’t already know what Balenciaga was promoting before this photoshoot was highlighted to the world.They knew & they celebrate it. This is Kim Kardashian’s daughter showcasing Balenciaga’s gimp face mask. Tell me that the Kardashian family didn’t already know what Balenciaga was promoting before this photoshoot was highlighted to the world. They knew & they celebrate it. #BalenciagaGate #balencia https://t.co/7zIkEef4Cm

What is a gimp mask? Netizens blast Kim Kardashian for allowing her daughter to wear kink mask

As many continued to slam Kim Kardashian for her statement, Twitter user @acutetroll20 posted an image of North West, the daughter of controversial singer Kanye West, wearing a gimp mask. For those unversed, a gimp mask is popular in the BD*M culture. According to Urban Dictionary, it is a:

“rubber mask used in bondage with zips form eye holes and a zip where the mouth should be”

Kate Shaw @acutetroll20 People really expected Kim Kardashian to condemn Balenciaga ... when she let them put 9-year-old North West in a gimp mask for fashion week LAST MONTH. People really expected Kim Kardashian to condemn Balenciaga ... when she let them put 9-year-old North West in a gimp mask for fashion week LAST MONTH. https://t.co/JImjOkQ6xO

The twitter user wrote:

“People really expected Kim Kardashian to condemn Balenciaga… when she let them put 9-year-old North West in a gimp mask for fashion week LAST MONTH.”

After the tweet went viral, internet users continued to slam Kim Kardashian for being the brand’s ambassador and allowing her daughter to wear the mask. A few tweets read:

𝔸𝕝𝕪𝕤𝕤𝕒 𝕁𝕖𝕗𝕗𝕖𝕣𝕤𝕠𝕟 🎬✍ @AlyssAdventures



But y'know who also could've had a say? Her father. Kim K letting her minor-child wear a #Balenciaga gimp mask for fashion is weird, yeah.But y'know who also could've had a say? Her father. Kim K letting her minor-child wear a #Balenciaga gimp mask for fashion is weird, yeah.But y'know who also could've had a say? Her father. https://t.co/Y5o2pSeklw

South St Laurent @ObieJordanWorld @Ckittlo @philiswa_latha @akaworldwide @KimKardashian Yeah love of money is the root of evil, but then. Not expecting Kim Kardashian to condemn Balenciaga ... when she let them put 9-year-old North West in a gimp mask for fashion week LAST MONTH. @Ckittlo @philiswa_latha @akaworldwide @KimKardashian Yeah love of money is the root of evil, but then. Not expecting Kim Kardashian to condemn Balenciaga ... when she let them put 9-year-old North West in a gimp mask for fashion week LAST MONTH. https://t.co/Sf2BidMdrv

Lindokuhle @Livelindor @acutetroll20 The constume resembles a certain demon in the dark world @acutetroll20 The constume resembles a certain demon in the dark world

maria teresa. 🐙 @maareeuhhhh Kim Kardashian @KimKardashian I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened. I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened. you let Balenciaga put a gimp mask on your child for fashion week. you’re sick AF and literally only care about your celebrity status. twitter.com/kimkardashian/… you let Balenciaga put a gimp mask on your child for fashion week. you’re sick AF and literally only care about your celebrity status. twitter.com/kimkardashian/…

*WoOo* TaNg @issaufobro She caree anyway.. she paraded her daughter north in a balenciaga patent leather gimp mask She caree anyway.. she paraded her daughter north in a balenciaga patent leather gimp mask

Alexandra 💋 @AlexandraWarwi1 @KimKardashian “As a mother of 4” didn’t you have north in a Balenciaga gimp mask at fashion week @KimKardashian “As a mother of 4” didn’t you have north in a Balenciaga gimp mask at fashion week 😳😳

What did Kim Kardashian say about the Balenciaga ad campaign?

On November 28, the television star took to Twitter and her Instagram story to release a statement. She revealed that she was “disgusted and outraged” with the campaigns. In another tweet she added- “as a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images.”

Kim Kardashian @KimKardashian I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened. I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened.

The 42-year-old also revealed that she spoke with the Paris-headquartered fashion house and believed that they understood the “seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again.”

Kim Kardashian @KimKardashian As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period. As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period.

Speaking about her future collaborations with the company, the to-be lawyer hinted that she would continue working with the brand. Kardashian said:

“I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should have never happened to begin with- & the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children.”

Balenciaga has apologized for the ad campaign, removed the disturbing images from their social media platforms and their official website and has also filed a lawsuit against the creatives responsible for the photoshoot.

