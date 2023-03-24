"This guy really made it" - IShowSpeed barks at football star João Félix, fans go crazy

Popular YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" has left fans amused with another big collaboration. The YouTuber went live with football stars João Félix and Rafael Leão, and hilarity ensued when IShowSpeed started barking at the former, which is his signature move. Darren is presently in Portugal, where he attended the UEFA EURO Qualifiers between Portugal and Liechtenstein.

Post-match, the creator was invited to go out with João Félix and Rafael Leão. Seeing his antics, one fan remarked on Twitter:

"This guy really made it wow"

IShowSpeed's latest antics leave fans amused

IShowSpeed's IRL stream in Portugal proved to be fruitful. He witnessed his idol Ronaldo score a brace in the match yesterday and collaborated with two of the biggest stars in Portuguese football.

Fans were thrilled to see Speed with João Félix and Rafael Leão, who appeared to be quite candid during the stream. At one point, the Chelsea forward pranked Darren by smearing a bit of chocolate on his nose. This prompted the YouTuber to bark at Felix, making the rest of the crowd laugh.

Reacting to the collaboration, one fan suggested he meet Ronaldo since both of them were in Portugal at the same time:

One user, however, thinks a meetup with Ronaldo could go south very fast as the YouTuber is famous for his odd shenanigans.

ᖴᗩᗷIO @fabio_R4_ @StokeyyG2 This guy should never meet ronaldo @StokeyyG2 This guy should never meet ronaldo

Another user agreed, hinting that Ronaldo's security may not allow Darren to act so wildly in front of the iconic number 7:

sanjana @sanjana_p7

Ronaldo be safe @StokeyyG2 Idk man this isn’t funny there’s no way he’s meeting Ronaldo like thatRonaldo be safe @StokeyyG2 Idk man this isn’t funny there’s no way he’s meeting Ronaldo like that Ronaldo be safe

Another fan pointed out that Darren, who is an American through and through, happens to be one of the most recognizable football fans.

Adam @FGRAdam @StokeyyG2 Imagine an American kid carrying football on his back @StokeyyG2 Imagine an American kid carrying football on his back

Many users wondered about IShowSpeed's long-awaited meetup with Ronaldo now that he is hanging out with celebrity footballers.

🐀JonathanMon🐀 @THATGUYHAZARDA @StokeyyG2 at this point, how tf did he not meet ronaldo yet @StokeyyG2 at this point, how tf did he not meet ronaldo yet

Not everyone, however, was impressed by the streamer's actions. Some found the clip to be "cringe" and unimpressive.

TRL @itsLeRoy_ @StokeyyG2 This guy is the most annoying person on the internet @StokeyyG2 This guy is the most annoying person on the internet

Despite collaborating with several big-name footballers in recent months, Speed is yet to meet his idol Ronaldo. However, a potential meetup with Ronaldo could be in the works since he is in Portugal. Fans are eagerly waiting for any updates on the situation.

Portugal will continue their UEFA EURO Qualifications journey in their next match against Luxembourg on March 27.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes