A clip of Darren "IShowSpeed" talking about a potential meetup with Cristiano Ronaldo is gaining traction on social media as the YouTuber is known for his obsession with the footballer.

Despite being from across the pond, Darren is quite intimate with European football and anybody remotely familiar with him will know that he idolizes the Portuguese football star. This is why he and his fans have been so excited at the prospect of the two finally getting to meet each other.

Of course, whether or not an in-person greeting would be possible is highly doubtful. But the confidence of the Ohio native and his passion for Ronaldo has clearly got a lot of people excited.

"I'm about to see my idol, bro": IShowSpeed barely keeping it together as he travels to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play at Old Trafford

After a meteoric rise to the top of YouTube leaderboards, IShowSpeed has become one of the top streamers on the platform. Known for his over-the-top demeanor, tens of thousands of fans flock to his streams on a regular basis. The variety streamer has collaborated with some of the biggest creators on the planet, be it Kai Cenat, Adin Ross, or KSI.

His gameplay on the pitch during the Sidemen vs YouTube All-Stars match in September was a key highlight of the game. He has also spoken to notable footballers such as Jesse Lingard. The latter's appearance on stream last month was quite a special moment for IShowSpeed, as the former Manchester United player reassured him that Cristiano Ronaldo had heard of him.

The YouTuber's love and adoration for the footballing legend were quite clear in his excited attitude as he told his viewers that he'd finally be able to see his idol in person:

"I'm about to go see Ronaldo, okay? This is probably about to be one of my, like... This is probably going to be... I'm nervous, bro. Like, I'm about to go see my idol bro. I'm about to go see the person I love the most bro."

IShowSpeed wasn't over and continued his barrage of praise for the player:

"I'm about to go see the person I look up to every day. I'm about to go see the person whose highlights I watch every day, bro. Cristiano freaking Ronaldo, bro."

"Internet about to break": Fan reactions to the clip

The clip shared on Twitter immediately caught the attention of his fans, who were also pretty excited. Some were nervous about his security and wondered how he would meet Ronaldo, while others were purely excited about a potential meetup:

Manchester United are hosting Aston Villa for a third-round match in the EFL Carabao Cup tonight and this will be the first time that IShowSpeed will be watching Cristiano Ronaldo play live.

