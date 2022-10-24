“Seriously, like don’t troll!” – YouTuber IshowSpeed reacts as Jesse Lingard tells him that Cristiano Ronaldo knows who he is

American YouTube sensation IshowSpeed was filled with joy after former Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard told him that Cristiano Ronaldo knows who he is.

The American streamer video-called the Nottingham Forest star whilst streaming on YouTube and asked him whether his former teammate Ronaldo was aware of the young YouTuber. Lingard replied (via Sport Bible):

“Yeah, definitely bro! I swear, you know when I was there, I was saying ‘Sewey’ (Speed’s own version of Ronaldo’s SUI celebration). He knows bro, the GOAT knows you."

To which Speed said in awe:

"Seriously, like don’t troll!”

Lingard continued:

“I swear, the GOAT knows you, bro. Every day, Anthony Elanga and all that were on it. Bro, trust me he knows you. You’re a celebrity now big man.”

Speed is famous for being a die-hard fan of Cristiano Ronaldo, which was clear, judging by the expression on his face. The young American could not contain his elation after finding out his favorite player knew who he was.

Speed was infuriated by the fact that Real Madrid star Karim Benzema won this year's Ballon d'Or over Cristiano Ronaldo. While searching up who won the award on stream, he said:

"If it’s not Ronaldo, I’m going to be pi**ed."

After finding out that his idol did not win the prestigious trophy for the best player in the world, Speed lashed out and criticized Benzema.

"How did Benzema win bro, he had one good season.”

Although Cristiano Ronaldo finished only in 20th place in this year's Ballon d'Or rankings, he managed to perform well in the 2021-22 campaign. The Portuguese superstar recorded 24 goals and three assists in 39 appearances across all competitions for Manchester United last term.

Manchester United urged to end their relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo after Tottenham walkout

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has urged Manchester United to end their relationship with Ronaldo and allow the forward to leave the club after his unprofessional behavior in their game against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Portuguese forward refused to come on as a substitute in Manchester United's 2-0 win against Spurs and subsequently left Old Trafford before the final whistle blew.

Disappointed with his former teammate, Neville told Sky Sports:

"End it this week or create a truce to get to the World Cup and then end it. Because this has to end. There aren't many Manchester United fans who would now have Ronaldo in their starting eleven. They are better without him - they score more goals without him and they win more points without him. Manchester United are a better team without him."

