Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Manchester United against Aston Villa today?

Cristiano Ronaldo could start when Manchester United take on Aston Villa in the third round of the Carabao Cup on Thursday, 10 November, at Old Trafford.

This will be the second time United will take on Aston Villa in quick succession. They traveled to Villa Park in the Premier League at the weekend and suffered a 3-1 defeat to Unai Emery's side.

Cristiano Ronaldo started up front for Manchester United against Aston Villa in the loss. He captained the side and played the full 90 minutes. Ronaldo, however, could not make any goalscoring contributions for Erik ten Hag's side in their fourth league defeat of the season.

Despite an underwhelming performance, Ronaldo could still start for the Red Devils in the Carabao Cup. United could still be without Jadon Sancho and Antony as they continue to recover from their respective injuries.

Anthony Martial, however, has returned to full fitness and could also feature against Aston Villa alongside Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford or Alejandro Garnacho.

Cristiano Ronaldo has found it difficult to secure a regular place in the starting XI in the Premier League. He has started just four times in the league so far this season. The Portugal forward, however, has started in all six group games in the UEFA Europa League.

Erik ten Hag has played Ronaldo quite often in cup competitions and the Portuguese should therefore feature against Aston Villa on Thursday.

Manchester United will want to return to winning ways in the Carabao Cup against Aston Villa. The Red Devils did not get past the third round of the tournament last season, losing 1-0 to West Ham United at Old Trafford.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored just three goals for Manchester United all season

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a disappointing start to the 2022-23 season for Manchester United. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has only managed to register three goals and two assists from 16 appearances across all competitions.

Ronaldo has scored twice in the Europa League and just once in the Premier League. His only goal in the league came against Everton in a 2-1 win last month.

Cristiano Ronaldo's form for Manchester United could be a worry for the Portugal national team ahead of the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The former Real Madrid and Juventus forward will probably be competing in his last World Cup and would most likely be Portugal's talisman at the tournament.

Brazil have announced their final 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup! Click here

Poll : 0 votes