IShowSpeed reaches out to Portuguese star Rafael Leao after their World Cup elimination, latter calls him "family"

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" received a special mention from Portuguese professional footballer Rafael Leao. The European giants fell prey to the Moroccans, who managed a 1-0 win to progress to the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2022, leaving many players in tears at the end of the full-time whistle.

One such player to be left in tears was Rafael Leao, who received a comment from Darren on his Instagram post. The streamer was one of many who consoled the winger. He commented by stating, "love you bro".

Following his social media comment, Rafael took the time to respond back to the streamer. He replied by calling him "family".

IShowSpeed and Rafael Leao share camaraderie in latter's Instagram post

Regular viewers of IShowSpeed's content will know that the creator is a dedicated Portuguese fan. To show his support, he witnessed the last two matches of the team in Qatar, live from the stadiums. However, seeing the 2016 UEFA Euro Cup champions crash out of the tournament spurred a flurry of emotional outbursts from the creator.

The AC Milan forward was among the recipients of IShowSpeed's comforting words. In a post shared by Leao, who stated his disappointment at being eliminated and thanked the fans, Darren and the footballer exchanged wholesome gestures.

This is not the first time that the duo has interacted over social media. In a recently uploaded broadcast, the streamer revealed a screen that displayed the two having a conversation with each other on Instagram. The pair also follow each other on the platform.

At full-time, IShowSpeed himself was moved to tears after seeing the team he supports get eliminated from the most prestigious football competition in the world. He was especially devastated at the sight of Ronaldo sobbing post-match. At full-time, he reacted by saying:

"No way bruh, no f**king way."

He added:

"It breaks my heart. It hurts."

Fans share their comments to Darren's reaction upon seeing Portugal's loss

Fans took to the internet to share their reactions after the streamer was moved to tears following the European giants' shocking collapse under the hands of heavy underdog Morocco. Here are some of the notable comments:

IShowSpeed's World Cup journey to Qatar was less than ideal. He was recently accused of being racist after a clip from his live stream went viral. In the clip, the streamer was seen making racially derogatory gestures at an Asian man in the stadium. To read more about the story, click here.

