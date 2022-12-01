IShowSpeed FaceTimes popular TikToker Iran Ferreira but fails to communicate

On November 30, one of YouTube's biggest stars, Darren "IShowSpeed", FaceTimed popular Brazilian TikToker Iran Ferreira, or as he is popularly known, "Luva de Pedreiro".

For those unfamiliar with the latter, Iran blew up on TikTok earlier this year. His content mainly involves him pulling up tricks with a football or scoring incredible free-kick goals. His reels went viral among football fans, catapulting the 21-year-old to social media stardom.

IShowSpeed, who has also seen exponential growth over the past couple of years, decided to invite Iran onto his stream through a video conference. However, there was only one problem - both didn't speak the other's language, which led to some comical moments between the duo.

IShowSpeed and Luva de Pedreiro link up in a recent livestream

IShowSpeed, who has integrated himself within the footballing community due to his new-found love for football, found it fitting to invite Luva to his stream. Darren had the TikTok star's number, but the duo never had any prior interaction due to the language barrier.

Upon inviting the Brazilian to his stream, IShowSpeed tried his best to communicate. He kept saying:

"Hey, yo, hola! Rebecca! Rebecca! Hey, do you speak English?"

Luva's response was naturally confusing to IShowSpeed, as the former kept speaking in Portuguese. For those wondering why Darren kept repeating the word "Rebecca," Luva has a signature saying once he scores a goal. He is usually heard saying "Receba," which roughly translates to "take that."

His catchphrase has become so popular that even professional players such as Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry and Joshua Kimmich have imitated it.

In the call, after several failed attempts at communicating with each other, Darren called upon a friend who spoke Portuguese in an attempt to ask him to teach him how to celebrate.

Even with a translator, coupled with the fact that Darren kept requesting the wrong phrase (Rebecca), Luva could not teach him what he was asking for. Unable to speak any further, the duo parted ways.

Fans react to the stream

Despite being unable to interact, the FaceTime call turned out to be watchable, even for non-Portuguese speakers. Fans shared a host of comments under the clip. Here are some of them:

Luva was not the only famous Portuguese-speaking individual that Darren interacted with. Fifty minutes into the stream, he revealed that he had been exchanging compliments with none other than Portugal National Team's Rafael Leão.

The Ohio-born YouTuber has already spoken with other professional footballers, such as Jesse Lingard (midfielder for Nottingham Forest) and Alphonso Davies (defender for Bayern Munich).

