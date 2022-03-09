Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo's son pulls off Manchester United star's trademark skill and finish

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr has lit social media on fire with a video of him showing off his skills on an indoor pitch. In recent footage shared by a Twitter account named CR7 Brasil, the 11-year-old can be seen showing off his skills, which certainly has his father's influence all over it.

You can watch the video below:

Cristiano Ronaldo Jr moved to Manchester after his father made his return to Old Trafford last summer. The Portuguese icon had a great start to his second stint with the Red Devils as he managed to score 14 goals before the end of 2021.

However, in 2022, Cristiano has struggled to score and is currently in a goal drought which has affected his team immensely.

His son recently joined the Manchester United youth academy. The 11-year-old recently played for United in a U-12 match vs Cheltenham, which his team won 2-0.

Now, Cristiano Jr has once again grabbed the attention of the world, as his video of him scoring a goal on an indoor pitch has gone viral.

In the video, Cristiano, who was wearing a club training kit, does a step over and pulls off Ronaldo's signature chop inside with ease. The 11-year-old then smashes the ball into the top right corner of the goal using his right foot.

Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Manchester United after flying to Portugal recently

Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Carrington and joined his Manchester United teammates in a recent training session. United's number 7 flew to Portugal after he was ruled out of the Manchester derby due to a hip injury.

The Portuguese icon got a lot of slack from fans and experts for choosing to fly to his home country while his team was gearing up for a crucial PL fixture against Manchester City.

Manchester United's next fixture will be against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. Both clubs are still in the race to finish in the top-four spot and the match will be a crucial fixture for both sides.

