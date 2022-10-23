“You are very good looking” - IShowSpeed Facetimes Jesse Lingard, fans left amazed

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" is quickly rising up the scales after his latest stream featured yet another renowned individual – Jesse Lingard. For non-seasoned football fans, Jesse Lingard is a professional footballer who plays as an attacker for current English Premier League side Nottingham Forest F.C.

In yesterday's stream, Darren was seen texting Jesse on Instagram, asking for his number. With the YouTuber being a viral sensation, the former Manchester United man willingly shared his contact details.

The duo connected via Facetime shortly afterward. While speaking to the professional footballer, iShowSpeed appeared starstruck. He remarked:

“You are very good looking”

IShowSpeed facetimes Jesse Lingard, asks if Ronaldo knows him

IShowSpeed added yet another feather to his already illustrious cap by featuring Jesse Lingard on his stream. The duo connected over a brief video call session where the YouTuber asked a number of questions.

Upon learning that Jesse Lingard's team won against Liverpool earlier yesterday, the streamer asked:

"What did Trent smell like?"

He then asked Jesse for his opinion between Ronaldo and Messi. The latter responded:

"You can't compare them. You can't. Bro listen, you can't compare bro. No one's better than anyone bro. Like listen, Ronaldo's the goat, Messi's a goat, both goats."

(Timestamp: 00:45:00)

IShowSpeed then asked Jesse the million dollar question:

"Does Ronaldo know me?"

To this, Jesse replied:

"Yeah, definitely bro. Bro, I swear, you know when I was there? I was saying Crishtun Ronaldo sewi (imitating Darren). Bro, he knows bro. The GOAT knows you bro."

Readers should know that this is not the first time that IShowSpeed has had direct communication with a professional footballer. Earlier this year, he was seen on a Facetime call with current Manchester United youngster Anthony Elanga. In fact, later in yesterday's stream, Darren called yet another footballer - Alphonso Davies (full back for F.C Bayern Munich).

Fans react to the duo's interaction

Fans shared their reaction to the entire video call between the YouTube star and Jesse Lingard. Clips of their Facetime call went viral across the internet, with many people sharing the video among themselves.

Here are some of the reactions:

While on the call, the 17-year-old also mentioned that he has plans to re-visit London. It is unclear whether the purpose of his trip is related to Sidemen or not. In August, the YouTube group organized a charity football match in London which saw the likes of KSI, MrBeast and Karl Jacobs in action.

