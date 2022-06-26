IShowSpeed FaceTime's Manchester United's Anthony Elanga live on stream

YouTube sensation Darren "IShowSpeed" recently surprised the streaming community after calling Anthony Elanga live on stream over FaceTime. Speed has been a big advocate for Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, however, of late, he has been seen talking about Swedish youngster Elanga.

Elanga shared his contact details with the YouTube star earlier this week, and in a recent upload Speed managed to invite the United star to his livestream.

IShowSpeed had a weird conversation with the United star

Earlier this week, Speed revealed to his audience that Anthony Elanga had replied to his Instagram DMs. The Swedish international did not stop there as he went on to share his contact number as well with the rising star of YouTube.

Speed tried calling Anthony earlier this week, however, due to time differences, the United winger was unable to pick up the call. Nonetheless, Anthony did find his way onto Speed's channel during last night's livestream when the American YouTuber messaged him. The duo connected over FaceTime shortly after the text exchanges.

Their entire interaction was comical, to say the least. An ecstatic Speed began crying out the Swedish winger's name, and Elanga started the conversation by asking:

"Hi, what time is it in America?"

A smiling IShowSpeed responded by saying:

"It's 2 o'clock."

Elanga is currently on vacation with his girlfriend in Mykonos, Greece. He is due to train under his new manager, Erik Ten Hag, next week. The United star then went on to reveal that Speed had called him early in the morning when he was not awake:

"You called me when it was 5 in the morning (in Greece)."

The jubilant Speed was seen jumping off his chair before comically remarking:

"Oh my gosh, you're actually Black! Bro! Anthony dawg!

He further requested Anthony to show off his athletic physique and footballing skills on stream, however, the United star politely declined the proposal since he was about to go to bed.

(Timestamp: 25:58)

Anthony Elanga also revealed that most United players are aware of Speed due to his antics. Speed naturally wanted to know if Ronaldo was aware of him as well, to which the winger replied:

"I'm sure he does, I'm sure he does, yeah..."

The FaceTime ended after about 4 minutes, but not before Speed could ask him:

"Ronaldo or Messi?"

To which, Elanga solemnly replied:

"Ronaldo."

Fans on his YouTube channel went crazy after seeing the duo talk

Fans were naturally enraptured at the sight of the duo talking to each other over FaceTime. Most viewers also added that someday it will be Ronaldo talking to Speed. Here's what they had to say:

Fans believe IShowSpeed would talk with CR7 one day (Image via Live Speedy/YouTube)

IShowSpeed presently has over 8.7 million subscribers on YouTube and streams daily on his channel. He also has a YouTube Shorts channel where he has over 2 million subscribers.

