"He's always giving me advice" - Manchester United's Anthony Elanga opens up on playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United youngster Anthony Elanga has opened up on his experience playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo this season.

Elanga has enjoyed a breakout campaign for the Red Devils this season and has featured regularly under interim boss Ralf Rangnick. While he has scored only thrice under the German, the 20-year-old has added some much-needed pace and width to his side's attack.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Elanga explained that he often picks Ronaldo's brains in training and is delighted to have lined up alongside him. He said:

"I grew up watching United as well, so the likes of Wayne Rooney and obviously Cristiano Ronaldo. I speak to Cristiano a lot in training and he's always giving me advice. I grew up watching him at Old Trafford, so now to be able to play together is just an amazing feeling."

Dan Sansom @DanSansom_



It’s been a disappointing season for the club overall, but for the 20-year-old it’s been a breakthrough year.



#MUFC



Interview for Sky Sports ✍️ skysports.com/football/news/… Great to speak to Anthony Elanga this afternoon about all things Manchester United.It’s been a disappointing season for the club overall, but for the 20-year-old it’s been a breakthrough year.Interview for Sky Sports ✍️ Great to speak to Anthony Elanga this afternoon about all things Manchester United.It’s been a disappointing season for the club overall, but for the 20-year-old it’s been a breakthrough year.#MUFC 🔴Interview for Sky Sports ✍️⬇️ skysports.com/football/news/…

The Sweden international added that compatriot Victor Lindelof and midfielders Juan Mata and Bruno Fernandes have also helped him this season. He said:

"There are many other players who have helped me as well. The likes of Victor Lindelof, who I play with internationally. Juan Mata and Bruno Fernandes too. I've also learnt a lot from Zlatan Ibrahimovic from the national team. So I've got a lot of experience around me which can help me reach the next level."

Cristiano Ronaldo has been Manchester United's talisman this season

Anthony Elanga has impressed in his full maiden campaign with Manchester United and is considered by many to be a big part of the club's future. However, for now, Cristiano Ronaldo remains the Red Devils' main man.

Since returning to Old Trafford last summer, Ronaldo has scored 24 goals in 37 matches across all competitions. He has been one of the lone bright spots in a frankly dismal campaign for the Manchester-based club.

In addition to his goals, recent games have also seen Ronaldo contribute more on the pitch. The 37-year-old was seen tracking back and helping his midfield win the ball back during Manchester United's 3-0 victory against Brentford in the Premier League last week.

utdreport @utdreport Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty against Brentford means he's now scored against 168 different teams throughout his career 🤯 Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty against Brentford means he's now scored against 168 different teams throughout his career 🤯 https://t.co/bmLkLWYIra

While he isn't getting any younger, Ronaldo remains incredibly fit and could play a key role next season under incoming manager Erik ten Hag. However, he will need the likes of Elanga and Marcus Rashford to step up more often and share the goalscoring burden with him.

