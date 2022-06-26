Manchester United respond to Cristiano Ronaldo amidst Chelsea links - Reports 

Manchester United have reportedly told Cristiano Ronaldo he is not for sale amidst reports of a possible move to Chelsea. The Portuguese star was linked with a shock transfer after new Blues chairman Todd Boehly met with Jorge Mendes.

David Ornstein dropped the stunning transfer rumor late on Saturday night, linking Cristiano Ronaldo with a move to Chelsea.

He reported a meeting between the player's agent and Boehly last week, which included the idea of him moving to Stamford Bridge.

However, Manchester United are unwilling to let go of their top scorer last season and have told him he is not for sale. Mirror report that the 37-year-old is seen as a vital part of Erik ten Hag's plans for the upcoming season.

Cristiano Ronaldo spoke about Ten Hag's arrival soon after the Dutchman was announced as the new manager. He told the club's official website:

"What I know about him is he did a fantastic job for Ajax, that he's an experienced coach. Things need to change the way he wants. I hope we have success, of course, because, if you have success, all of Manchester is going to have success as well. I wish him the best. We are happy and excited, not only as players, but the supporters as well. I wish him the best and let's believe that, next year, we are going to win trophies."

Manchester United told to sell Cristiano Ronaldo with Chelsea the latest side linked

Paul Merson has suggested it would be better for Erik ten Hag if he sanctions the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. He added that the Portuguese star does not fit the manager's tactics and said in his Daily Star column:

"I'm sure Erik ten Hag wants to play a certain way. He'll want United to play like Ajax. To press and move the ball quickly. But it's going to be hard for a team with Cristiano Ronaldo in it to be a high-intensity pressing team. He's not going to be chasing down every ball is he? If the manager gets them in the top four I think he's done a great job. I really do. He needs to consolidate and just get them into the Champions League. United fans shouldn't expect much more."

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Manchester United last summer from Juventus and finished the season as the club's top scorer, scoring 24 goals in 38 appearances.

