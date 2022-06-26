Manchester United fans set for protest ahead of Erik ten Hag’s first ever game at Old Trafford: Reports

Manchester United supporters are organizing another protest against the Glazer family in the club's opening home game of the season.

Accusations of the club's American owners taking money out of the club and effectively using the Red Devils as a bank have marred their time at Old Trafford ever since the Glazers' takeover in 2005.

According to 90min, that fury that Manchester United fans have felt has escalated this week as the club paid an £11 million dividend to their shareholders, with the majority going to the Glazers.

Gary Neville @GNev2



Finally Morning , attack the day and communicate to every Tory MP enough is enough!Finally @ManUtd can you confirm whether the Glazer Family are taking £11m in dividends today please? Morning , attack the day and communicate to every Tory MP enough is enough! Finally @ManUtd can you confirm whether the Glazer Family are taking £11m in dividends today please?

Last year, the family took home £8 million from £10.7 million and are set to pocket a similar amount this time just a month after it was revealed the 20-time champions of England are in £500 million worth of debt.

According to the Manchester Evening News (per 90min), fans are planning to voice their anger at Erik ten Hag's first home game in charge, which is a pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano. Supporters are planning to protest before and during the clash with the La Liga side.

Manchester United CEO Richard Arnold urges fans not to protest against Glazer family

Manchester United are coming off the back of a miserable campaign in which they failed to qualify for the Champions League, which has naturally led to even more anger amongst the fanbase.

Supporters were recently invited to chat with new CEO Arnold, who recently replaced the hugely unpopular Ed Woodward in the role.

Despite Arnold's pleas not to film the conversation, footage was leaked online of the 51-year-old giving his thoughts on the club's current state, as the previously referenced 90min report quotes him as saying:

"Football is a game of passion and we fully respect the fans’ right to make their feelings known, as long as this remains legal and peaceful at all times.

"I would very much hope that all fans within Old Trafford approach next season with renewed optimism and confidence as we look forward to a fresh start under Erik ten Hag.

"We have the best fans in the world and when Old Trafford is at its loudest, we have a significant advantage against our opponents. I hope this unrivalled passion will be used to support the team and the new manager as we start this exciting new chapter together."

Jamie Carragher @Carra23 🏻 twitter.com/MufcWonItAll/s… Paul, Manc Bald and Bred @MufcWonItAll Richard Arnold. Talking about the Glazers. Richard Arnold. Talking about the Glazers. https://t.co/RnHXCQuXfk Every fan moans about not getting access to people at the top of their club, this is the reason why they don’t. Fair play to Richard Arnold Every fan moans about not getting access to people at the top of their club, this is the reason why they don’t. Fair play to Richard Arnold 👏🏻 twitter.com/MufcWonItAll/s…

