"Ronaldo influence" - Fans react as IShowSpeed's first-ever football stream garners over 100K concurrent viewers

Fans around the world reacted to American YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" taking yet another leap in his illustrious streaming career after garnering over 100K live viewers during his first-ever full-fledged live watch-along football stream.

A watch-along stream is a term used to associate with a creator reacting to an entire game live on stream. Speed, who is a vocal Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal supporter, made his first watch-along live stream during their match against Ghana yesterday (November 24). The Ronaldo-led Portugal won the match 3-2 against the Africans in their first Group H encounter.

During the live stream, IShowSpeed managed to rack up over 100K concurrent viewers, making it one of his most popular streams. Reacting to the figures, one user said:

"Ronaldo influence"

IShowSpeed's stream saw over 108K live viewers as Portugal defeated Ghana in the World Cup, fans react

IShowSpeed has managed to integrate himself with the footballing community over the past few months. Although initially only starting off as an NBA 2K streamer, Speed ventured out to other games including EA Sports FIFA.

Since taking an interest in European football, the streamer's numbers have exploded. As of this writing, Darren has over 13 million subscribers to his YouTube channel. His latest live stream, which was watch-along of the Group H fixture between Portugal and Ghana, saw more than 108K viewers at one point.

Seeing the incredible numbers, fans poured in with a lot of reactions. One Twitter user suggested that the reason for his exorbitant viewership was due to Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored the opening goal in the game:

Another fan pointed out that he was "back" from his mini-break. Darren was in the UK a week ago which resulted in the streamer's schedule being fairly inconsistent. One user replied by saying:

What was even more incredible was the fact that the match was in the morning for many Americans. Darren, who lives in Ohio, streamed at 11 AM (EST). For others, it may have been earlier. This user pointed out:

Others also responded with IShowSpeed's signature "Suwey" phrase:

How did IShowSpeed react to Ronaldo's goal?

Yesterday's stream was the first time Darren reacted to CR7's goal live on stream. At the time of the goal, Speed was with his cousin. Seeing the ball ripple the net, the streamer went into a fitful ecstasy. Here is the clip:

During the live stream, Speed also hinted at his plans to visit Qatar to watch the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022. It remains to be seen if he will indeed travel or was just bantering.

